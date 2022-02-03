Meehan and Hurley confirmed as joint-captains of Cork senior football team

A perfect spring boost for Kiskeam’s Seán Meehan on his selection along with Brian Hurley from Castlehaven as joint-captains of the Cork senior football team for 2022.

The pair succeed Ian Maguire, who had held the role since 2018, one of a few Cork players to deliver consistent performances. The same applies to both Meehan and Hurley, the latter has emerged one of Cork’s leading performers.

For Meehan, a great honour personally and for Kiskeam club, first coming to prominence during Cork’s memorable Munster and All-Ireland U-20 campaign in 2019, when he displayed his talents as a modern centre-back, strong in defence and ever-willing to attack.

Called into the senior squad, Meehan displayed his resolve with a number of telling performances, none more so than in a best forgotten Munster SFC Final from last season, the Kiskeam player, one of a few plusses against Kerry, a performance that earned an All Star nomination.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Cork GAA rubber-stamped the introduction of a County U-19 Football and Hurling League and Championship in a bid to fill a void between minor and adult grades.

The long running U-21 grades last played at county level in 2019 are shelved, though they proved popular within divisions during the past year and divisional boards will be permitted to organise U-21 competitions at their own discretion for the season ahead.

The new U-19 structured competitions organised by the county board were ratified at a County Board meeting. Cork Secretary, Kevin O’Donovan spoke of the U-21 competitions passing its sell-by-date on failing to meet a vulnerable age group in terms of drop-out.

“Our plans are a U-19 league and championship grade to be played on Wednesday nights, ensuring no clash with adult or U-17 games at weekends. It will be organised by the county board based on the gradings and structures in place at under-age levels, namely the regions and the Premier 1, 2, A, B and C grades,” he said.

Indications are the U19 competitions will run from late March to cater for the national change at minor level from U-18 to U-17.

Organised by the County CCC for the next two years, the competitions will be based on Rebel Óg structures and regions with matches played midweek to avoid adult and minor fixtures. The intention is for league groups of four to commence on Wednesday, March 30, clubs will be requested to play these league games without county minor and U20 players.