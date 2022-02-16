Mark Keane puts ‘a really good shift in’ against Faithful says Kingston

Mark Keane of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Offaly and Cork at St. Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Cork’s demolition of Offaly did little to dampen early season enthusiasm as Cork continue to lead the way in the league.

The Rebels continued to experiment with personnel however the side that took to the field last Sunday in Birr had much more of a familiar hue to it as some seasoned pros returned to early season action.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston continues state that things are going according to plan and after two big wins in two weeks it is hard to argue with the man charged with bringing Sam back to Leeside.

2022 is still in its infancy and there are few prizes to be won at this time of the year however Kingston was clear in his post-match comments last Sunday that winning silverware isn’t all that is required from then league.

“It is a test of character coming to places like Birr in the second week of February and we are glad with the win.

“We’re very much trying to build the character of this group in that every time you go on the field, every time you play with Cork, the minimum we expect is a shift.”

One player that got some praise from the manager was Ballygiblin’s Mark Keane. The Avondhu man started his first senior game for the Rebel hurlers and impressed many, including the man that selected him at full-forward.

“Mark didn’t play hurling for three years. He played in an All-Ireland junior final last week, had only two nights with us since the final and we wanted to get some game-time into him today.

“In the second half, into a bit of a breeze, we said we’d put him in the half-forward line and see how that went. He put a really good shift in.

“He lost an All-Ireland final by a point last Saturday and was back in with us on Tuesday, which is a testament to the character he is and how much he wants to be involved.”

Cork’s players definitely put in a shift against Offaly – with the perfect start setting them on their way.

“We got off to a great start and I thought our forwards worked really hard for the first 15, 20 minutes. Then, for the last 12, 15 minutes leading up to half time, we took our foot off the pedal and got complacent, and that was disappointing. We picked it up again in the second half and I felt that, overall, the forwards did work hard.”

Kingston went on with a few more negatives that may well start to grate on the manager as the league progresses.

“We did make some mistakes leading to scores. If you look at the Offaly goal in the second half, I wouldn’t blame Tommy [O’Connell] – it was just the pitch and the way the ball bounced.

“We did make some poor decisions and there was some bad handling but they are things you have to work on. It’s the second week of February, the second game and it’s good that we have them to work on.

“I was happy with every fella that put a shift in today. The fellas that didn’t will be reviewed during the week and we’ll see how we can improve. The importance of the panel is crucial in the league because you’re going from game to game.

“You’re also in the middle of a college campaign – though, with UCC out now, we’ve more lads coming back to us – but that’s important in terms of building a panel.”

We may still be only in the in the early stages of the 2022 league campaign but with the condensed season the major challenges ahead are closer than many might think so Kingston is keen to get enough players up to speed as possible.

“The championship again is a very tight schedule and you need a panel of players. If a fella gets a niggle in the first round of the championship, he could miss two games so it’s important that you have a number of players that you can trust and will put in a shift for the group. That’s what we’re trying to build.”

Next up for Cork is a trip to the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday week where Limerick await. The All Ireland champions will look to target the men in red as they seek to get their own league off and running after losing their opening two ties.

The fixture with the Shannonsiders may will be Cork’s toughest test of the year to date however the repeat of last year’s All Ireland Final hasn’t been to the forefront of Kingston’s thoughts.

“We haven’t even thought beyond today. We’ll start reviewing this game in the next couple of days and then planning for the next one.

“There’ll be a lot of tired legs after today because that pitch was really heavy. We know what a massive challenge it is going up to the Gaelic Grounds any time. Today was a huge challenge coming up to Birr and the Gaelic Grounds will be a bigger challenge again.”