Mark Keane gets the nod for Cork despite Ballygiblin’s forthcoming final

Ballygiblin's Mark Keane is set to feature for Cork against Kerry this Thursday evening in Tralee Photo by Michael P Ryan / Sportsfile

Ballygiblin’s Mark Keane has been named in the Cork starting fifteen to face Kerry in Thursday evening’s first game in Group B of the Munster Hurling League.

The north Cork man has been named at number 5 on the half-back line for new boss Pat Ryan’s first game in charge of the Rebels.