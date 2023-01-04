Mark Keane gets the nod for Cork despite Ballygiblin’s forthcoming final

New Cork hurling boss Pat Ryan names a strong selection to face Kerry in Munster Senior Hurling League
Ballygiblin’s Mark Keane has been named in the Cork starting fifteen to face Kerry in Thursday evening’s first game in Group B of the Munster Hurling League.
The north Cork man has been named at number 5 on the half-back line for new boss Pat Ryan’s first game in charge of the Rebels.
The selection comes as a little bit of a surprise given that Ballygiblin are due to play an All Ireland final with Silgo outfit Easkey in just a little over a week’s time (they’re due to play on Saturday, January 14 in Croke Park).
The new manager, clearly, is keen to get a look at the former AFL and Cork football star ahead of that final and seems to have him firmly in his thoughts ahead of the new season.
The side named by Ryan is strong, while at the same time allowing the new management team to experiment somewhat, while still featuring established stars such as Seán O’Donoghue (who captains the side) Rob Downey, Conor Lehane, Alan Cadogan, Declan Dalton and Shane Kingston.
On the bench established stars such as goalkeeper Patrick Collins and forwards Luke Meade and Patrick Horgan feature in a strong-looking selection.
Cork team (to face Kerry)
1 Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)
2 Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra) Captain
3 Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
4 Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)
5 Mark Keane (Ballygiblin)
6 Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
7 Rob Downey (Glen Rovers)
8 Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)
9 Sam Quirke (Midleton)
10 Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
11 Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12 Cormac Beausang (Midleton)
13 Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14 Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
15 Shane Kingston (Douglas)
Subs
16 Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17 Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr)
18 Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
19 Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)
20 Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)
21 Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s)
22 Shane Barrett (Blarney)
23 Colin Walsh (Kanturk)
24 Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
25 Luke Meade (Newcestown)
26 Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)