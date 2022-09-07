Mallow to face Castlehaven in Premier SFC despite narrow loss to Douglas

Mallow's Sean McDonnell gets away from Kevin Hayes Curting and Daniel Harte, Douglas, in the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship last Sunday. Photo by Gerry Murphy

BONS SECOURS PREMIER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 3

Douglas 2-11

Mallow 2-10

Mallow will play Castlehaven in the Bons Secours Cork Premier Senior Football Championship after losing out to Douglas in a pulsating encounter in Pairc Uí Rinn on Sunday afternoon.

A game that looked dead and buried for the Blackwater Valley side with 10 minutes to go, burst into life for the last period with Mallow showing just what a credible side they can be at this level.

Last year’s Senior A Football champions were thoroughly disappointing for three-quarters of this tie but when they released the shackles late on they pummelled a Douglas side that looked to be on their way through to the quarters – but ultimately lost out to Ballincollig on score difference at the death.

Led on the pitch by Cork star Mattie Taylor, Mallow really were off the pace for the majority of this tie but rallied well to get something from this tie.

The game started with plenty pulling and dragging in the middle, before Douglas lost James Holland inside two minutes after the forward went over on his knee when attempting to pass the ball forward. A couple of minutes of delay followed before Mallow’s John Browne landed the game’s first score from a close-in free.

Brian Hartnett responded for Douglas moments later as the game settled into a ding-dong affair, but far too many turnovers from both sides had the game going up and down the pitch at a very disjointed rate.

Browne added to his tally with his side’s second free on the stroke of the quarter hour mark as Douglas continued to turn the ball over at an unacceptable rate.

Mallow bagged the first goal of the game when midfielder Eoin Stanton sent in a long ball that was punched to the net by Stanton’s partner in the middle, Darragh Moynihan.

The goal woke Douglas up and a quick point from Darragh Kelly helped settle the suburban side. Andrew Cotter added to the boys in green’s tally with a free, something he repeated on 20 minutes, and those three points in a row had Douglas back to within one.

Kelly bagged the game’s second goal moments later when a loose pass from Mallow’s defence sent Kelly through and the striker made no mistake. Mallow were just behind by two points but they were looking like a side under serious pressure.

Manager Keith Moynihan would have been hugely disappointed with his side’s inability to get the ball out of defence, something that came to the fore again on 25 minutes as Mallow shipped possession yet again.

Another trio of frees sent over from Cotter – his third, fourth and fifth of the afternoon – had Douglas up by five as the sides went in at the interval, the score 1-7 to 1-2 in Douglas’s favour. Browne did hit the upright on the stroke of the break.

Mallow needed to solidify the game on the restart and not ship any early scores if they were to stay in this one and credit to the men in red they did just that - getting the better of the early exchanges, however they didn’t manage to hit the target and it was Cotter that again scored twice at the other end – Mallow down by seven with 23 to go.

Mallow did engineer a shot close in for Patrick Herlihy however the Douglas keeper stood tall to deny the Avondhu side.

The introduction of Cork legend James Loughrey seemed to lift Mallow somewhat, with Mallow goalkeeper Kevin Doyle making a fantastic save on 44 minutes though Cotter landed the resultant ‘45’ into the wind.

The game looked like it was put to bed soon after when full-back Daniel Harte smashed the ball past Doyle after some brilliant work from Douglas and inexplicably Mallow at this point had gone 33 minutes without a score.

Ryan Harkin lifted the gloom some bit with a quality point on the stroke of the 50th minute with Sean McDonnell following that up minutes later with his side’s second point of the half.

Moynihan then bagged his second goal on 56 minutes after a goal-mouth scramble to not only put some respectability on the score line but also put Douglas’ progression on the line as the scoring difference between Douglas and Ballincollig went to zero.

Another point from Harkin brought the game back to just five with McDonnell blasting over to cut the gap to four.

Douglas were on the ropes at this stage and McDonnell hit a free to bring the game back to three. Two more from Herlihy and Harkin and this contest was down to the minimum in injury time. A late score from Loughrey cancelled out one from Douglas moments earlier.

Mallow ran out of time for the draw or the win, but they Mallow still march on in the championship to play Castlehaven, while Douglas bow out of the competition.

DOUGLAS: B Boyle; K Hayes-Curtin, N Walsh, B Lynch; D Harte 1-0, S Wilson, S Powter; N Hartnett, J Harte; D Kelly 1-1, A O’Hare 0-1, K Shanahan; J Holland, B Hartnett 0-1, A Cotter 0-8 (7f, 1 ‘65’). Subs: T Sheehy for Holland (inj 1)), A Cantwell for Kelly (40), A O’Connell for J Harte (50).

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, S O’Callaghan, E Crone; S Copps, S Merritt, M Taylor; D Moynihan 2-0, E Stanton; K O’Sullivan, J Dillon, P Herlihy 0-1; J Browne 0-2, R Harkin 0-3 (2f), S McDonnell 0-3 (1f). Subs: B Myers for O’Sullivan (36), J Loughrey (0-1) for Dillon (36), S Hayes for Crone (36), P Hennessy for Browne (46), E Barry for Stanton (55).

Referee: D Murnane (Macroom)