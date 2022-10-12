Mallow hold off late Wolfe Tones charge to win North Cork U-19 football final

Mallow captain Daniel O'Sullivan accepts the County U-19 FC North Cork Group 1 title from Tony McAulliffe following their victory over Wolfe Tones. Photo by John Tarrant

Mallow winners in the County U-19 FC (North Cork Grade 1) Final) following a win over Wolfe Tones in Kilbrin. Photo by John Tarrant

COUNTY U-19 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP (North Cork Group 1) FINAL

Mallow 3-11

Wolfe Tones 2-11

MALLOW shrugged off a determined Wolfe Tones challenge to land an exciting County U19 Football Championship (North Cork Group 1) Final hosted at Kilbrin. Fully deserved of their victory, Mallow lived dangerously during the latter stages only to weather a late Tones offensive.

Over the extended hour, Mallow applied the higher application levels and spells of high quality football. Despite various setbacks in the second half, Wolfe Tones plugged away after falling seven points behind at the end of the hour.

The Kanturk and Lyre outfit chipped at the arrears to narrow the arrears to a single score only for time to catch up and allow Mallow land the spoils. Mallow were out of the traps early and availed of enterprising movement for Andrew Leneghen, Cathal Sheehan, Mark Tobin and Daniel O'Sullivan to find the range with well taken points.

That presented Tones with an early test of their composure and they responded on a well taken Colin Walsh goal. However Mallow took a grip on the proceedings, boosted by the telling contribution of Gearóid Daly, Liam Walsh, Bill Kingston and Tobin.

There was much to admire in Mallow’s game, midfielder Kingston pounced for a goal; Tones answered with points to Walsh and Grantas Buckinas yet they lived dangerously in defence, Mallow full forward Kevin O’Connell close to netting. However, Tones failed to read the danger signals, no denying Ronan O’Sullivan firing home another goal for a 2-7 to 1-5 advantage at half time.

Mallow picked up where they had laid off on the restart, Tobin pointed a pair before Tones mounted a comeback under the guidance of Dylan O’Connor, Tommy Walsh, Buckinas and Colin Walsh. The latter kicked three pointed frees on the spin that helped cut the arrears to a goal.

However Mallow appeared to weather the storm, a brilliant move initiated by Declan Copps, his long delivery found Tobin to allow Andrew Leneghen blast home to the net. Trailing by seven points, Tones lost a couple of substitutes for ill discipline yet they mounted a late onslaught highlighted by a goal from main marksman Walsh.

The same player added a point, Tones applied incessant pressure during the latter stages in search of an equalising goal. However, time caught up, their rally arrived too late in a bid to save the day, that allowed Mallow sample success in a competitive tussle.

MALLOW: K Fitzpatrick; G Daly, D Copps, A O’Rahilly; S O’Connell, S Copps, L Walsh; B Kingston 1-0, C Sheehan 0-1; D O’Sullivan 0-2, M Kelleher, R O’Sullivan 1-0; M Tobin 0-7 (5f), K O’Connell, A Leneghen 1-1. Subs: D Duane for S Copps, C Mullins for R O’Sullivan, T Erhabor for K O’Connell, A Noonan for S O’Connell.

WOLFE TONES: R Cashman; N Forde, Dylan O’Connor, C Sheahan; S Moylan, T Walsh, Diarmuid O’Connor; O O’Connor, C Vaughan; B Healy 0-2, C Walsh 2-7 (0-5f), R O’Connor; Calum Carroll, G Buckinas 0-2f, A Kearney. Subs: M Hootan for C Vaughan, Ciaran Carroll for A Kearney, S O’Keeffe for S Moylan.

Referee: G Kelleher (St. John’s)