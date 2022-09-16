Mallow can overhaul the might of Castlehaven in the Cork PSFC quarter-final

BON SECOURS COUNTY PSFC QUARTER-FINAL

Saturday, September 17

Mallow v Castlehaven

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm

Mallow, the side that many thought would struggle to stay afloat in the PSFC of 2022 have not only secured their status for at least another year, but also now find themselves heading into the quarter-finals of the county’s top football competition.

After wins over Valley Rovers and Ballincollig, Mallow went into their final game of the season, against Douglas, knowing that the result was likely to play no part in their progression, however, half way through the final group game, Mallow were in the height of trouble, down by nine and looking all the way losers.

But, despite the game meaning more to Douglas than Mallow, the boys from Carrigoon fought back impressively to lose out by just one – Mallow through and Douglas out.

While it is never ideal to lose the final group game, Mallow’s fight back was almost as good as a win. It showed the young side just what they can achieve when they go at a side – something that they will need to do from the first ball this weekend.

In their last game, Mallow were sloppy for long periods, failed to pick up men all over the pitch and found it difficult to work the ball into areas that could hurt the opposition – however for the last 10 all of those issues were remedied – Mallow looked like World Beaters.

As with the three games that have gone before, Mallow will look to the likes of Mattie Taylor, Shane Merritt and Pa Herlihy for guidance with the former driving Mallow to a magnificent fight back against Douglas the last time out.

Seán McDonnell, Jack Dillon and Ryan Harkin will also be key to Mallow’s efforts as they go in search of what would be a famous three wins from three for a side that have slotted in perfectly to life at the top grade.

The midfield pairing of Eoin Stanton and Darragh Moynihan will again provide height, strength and talent in the middle third for Keith Moynihan’s charges with a defensive set that are blending exceptionally well together – getting better game on game.

In the other camp, Castlehaven will have some serious talent on show with Michael and Brian Hurley sure to provide the most dangerous of threats to Mallow’s defensive set.

In the middle Mark Collins and Conor Cahalane will provide a huge test for Mallow’s midfield pairing with Cathal Maguire another player likely to cause trouble up front.

Haven have one of the finest attacking sets in Cork and Mallow will need to be on this one from the off or they could find themselves in big bother before this one hits half way.

The safe money goes on Castlehaven here. The West Cork side have all the qualities to not only win this game, but to go on and challenge for the title, but having said that, Mallow have shown enough this season to suggest that they will be far from overawed by the challenge that faces them.

It may be an obvious call for The Corkman, but on this day, despite the opposition, I think Mallow might just do this. The big pitch, the exciting young players at their disposal and the fact that Mallow have been something of a bogey team for Haven in the past gives me that warm fuzzy feeling that this Saturday night could be one of the biggest days in Mallow GAA’s history.

Verdict: Mallow by two.