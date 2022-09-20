Mallow boss disappointed his side didn’t make Castlehaven ‘fight for their lives’ in Cork PSFC quarter-final

Mallow's Shane Merritt in action against Castlehaven during the Bon Secours County PSFC quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the weekend Photo by Angela Copps

BON SECOURS COUNTY PSFC QUARTER-FINAL

Castlehaven 2-14

Mallow 0-13

Mallow bowed out of the Bon Secours Premier Senior Football Championship on Saturday night under lights in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Avondhu side ended up chasing a hugely impressive attacking Castlehaven side for well over half the tie, but ultimately couldn’t real in the West Cork men.

Mallow manager Keith Moynihan was obviously disappointed with the result but it was the manner of the defeat that troubled him most.

“For me the fact that we never made them fight for their lives was the most disappointing thing. We stuck in there and kept going till the end but we never made them.” Moynihan said at the conclusion of a tough night for his side.

“We Were probably happy enough up until the time that they got the first goal in terms of possession. I thought up to that point the game was very up and down the field with both sides very wasteful so while we weren’t happy with the game we were happy that we were still in there.

“When they got that first goal it gave them a bit of a buffer and they [Castlehaven] settled down and probably started playing better football leading towards half-time.”

While Mallow did go in down eight points at the break it was obvious to all, including Moynihan, that Mallow were better than the first half score-line suggested.

“We were disappointed at half time. We didn’t feel we were that far off the pace but that second goal before the break was a killer," he noted.

“We were attacking hard and when our lads had to defend we were streaming back trying to plug holes.

“Castlehaven definitely had a couple of attackers that needed close marking – Michael Hurley made space well for that second goal and finished it brilliantly – they had their tails up then and went for the kill – we just couldn’t get back on terms.”

While there was plenty for Moynihan to lament after the game the lack of accuracy in front of the posts was the most frustrating, particularly after impressing in that department all season.

“Anyone that has seen our three previous games in the championship would have seen that our accuracy in front of the posts was one of our main positives. Tonight it just wasn’t there.

“You can’t coach that – on this night balls dropped short, far too many wides as well – I’d say we kicked more wides tonight than in the tree previous games combined – that is obviously going to hurt you at this level – especially against a side like Castlehaven who have the forwards to punish you at the other end.

“You try to prepare lads for the pressures that are out there but on the day these things just didn’t go our way – if you don’t punish them on the scoreboard when your chances arise then that is what is going to happen.”

It wasn’t all doom for Moynihan who saw his side fight to the end – another trait that is hard to coach.

“I thought we were better in the second half and managed to put them under pressure. I thought we had them on the rack for a while and got the score down but they are a quality side and were able to hold us at arm’s length. That was all they had to do.

“Castlehaven’s job at that stage was clear – don’t let us get a goal and to be fair to them they did that very well and then they then got a few scores late on and that was that.”

Goals from Robbie Minihane and Michael Hurley did significant damage here, but Mallow’s poor shooting in front of the posts (12 wides, plenty balls dropped short and difficulties at times taking the right options) put them on the back foot.

Led by Cork star Brian Hurley, the West Cork side settled into the game slowly but attacked on mass and at pace. Mallow had no answer in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Cathal Maguire, Michael Hurley, Jack Cahalane and Minihane also did their bit with Mark Collins and Conor Cahalane holding their own in the middle third.

For Mallow, Cork star Mattie Taylor, Ryan Harkin and Pa Herlihy all impressed with Darragh Moynihan and Eoin Stanton busy in the central third.

Mallow keeper Kevin Doyle was also in the hot seat at times and, despite seeing two past him, the number one also made a serious save when the game was in the balance.

The opening five minutes of this one saw Castlehaven dominating possession with Mallow hemmed back into their own half – but despite their dominance all the West Cork side could muster was a brace of efforts that fell short from Brian Hurley and a point on eight minutes from Andrew Whelton.

Mallow responded with a well worked point from Captain Harkin a minute later however four bad wides on the trot left this game level on 13 minutes.

Brilliant skill from McDonnell set up Harkin for his second on 13, but a classy point from play followed by a free from Brian Hurley had the boys in blue and white one up on the quarter hour mark.

Mallow wasted no time levelling the game up for the third time – Harkin again on target before Kieran O’Sullivan got his tally off the mark with a close in effort – this game looked as if it was livening up.

The haven weren’t about to let the Avondhu men steal a march on them and a superb goal from Minihane had them back in front with 10 to go in the half. That lead was extended to three thanks to a brilliant point from Cathal Maguire.

Jack Cahalane almost goaled in the next attack as Mallow continued to struggle in front of the posts, seven wides in the opening 26 minutes.

Michael Hurley added to the Mallow pain with their second goal of the game on 28 minutes followed quickly by Whelton’s second point - Mallow trailing by eight at the interval (2-7 to 0-5).

The sides traded points on the resumption before a pair of scores from Harkin had Mallow to within six. Things went from bad to worse for Haven with the dismissal of Damien Cahalane for an off the incident with Seán Hayes as Mallow began to push back.

Credit to the Blackwater Valley men, they threw all they had at their opponents however on this day there was to be no fairy-tale comeback as Castlehaven neatly saw out the game on their terms.

Four points in the last 10 minutes from Brian Hurley as well as a score from Conor Cahalane was enough to match points from John Browne, McDonnell, Herlihy and Harkin as Castlehaven go through and Mallow bow out.

Disappointment obviously for the men in red however another season at the top table beckons – not a bad haul from their first season as a Premier Senior club.

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Maguire, R Walsh; C Nolan, D Cahalane, T O’Mahony; M Collins, C Cahalane 0-1; R Minihane 1-0, B Hurley 0-7 (4f, 1.45), A Whelton 0-2; J Cahalane 0-1, M Hurley 1-1, C Maguire 0-2 Subs: C O’Driscoll for J Cahalane (ht), D Cahalane for M Collins (bs)(33) rev 40, R Whelton for T O’Mahony (47), S Walsh for R Walsh (50), K O’Donovan for M Hurley (63)

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, S O’Callaghan, B Myres; S Copps, S Merritt 0-1, M Taylor; D Moynihan, E Stanton; K O’Sullivan 0-1, J Dillon, P Herlihy 0-1; S Hayes 0-2 (1 mark), R Harkin 0-6 (4f), S McDonnell 0-1 Subs: J Loughrey for J Dillon and E Barry for S O’Callaghan (both ht), J Browne 0-1 for K O’Sullivan (41), K Sheehan for P Herlihy (57), P Hennessey for B Myres (59)

REFEREE: James Regan (Lough Rovers)