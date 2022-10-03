Luke Connolly goal burns off Ballincollig resistance as Nemo Rangers advance to Cork PSFC final

BON SECOURS COUNTY PSFC SEMI-FINAL

Nemo Rangers 1-16

Ballincollig 0-9

The signs were ominous for Ballincollig midway through the second-half of the Bon Secours county premier senior football semi-final clash with Nemo Rangers at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday.

Trailing by a point, 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval, they had slipped three adrift with 41 minutes gone – a sizeable deficit considering their game-plan wasn’t exactly offence orientated on the day.

Three minutes later, Ballincollig’s fate was effectively sealed when an incisive run by Nemo corner-forward Mark Cronin led to a penalty that was clinical dispatched by ace marksman Luke Connolly.

While the losers quickly pulled a point back through substitute Peter O’Neill, they were overwhelmed in the last quarter as Nemo piled on the punishment, tacking on five unanswered scores before the finish.

It was a convincing win for the Capwell side in the end, but there was little to indicate for most of the first-half that Ballincollig wouldn’t be capable of pushing them all the way.

After Barry O’Driscoll and Luke Connolly shared the game’s opening two points for Nemo, Ballincollig responded through Darren Murphy, whose precision cross set Darragh O’Mahony up for an equaliser in the 11th minute.

Another brace of Nemo points was negated by scores from Cian Kiely and Cian Dorgan before Darren Murphy nudged Ballincollig ahead for the first time in the 25th minute.

That score came about following a slick build-up involving wing-backs Luke Fahy and Cian Kiely and midfielder Seán Kiely, all of whom were particularly prominent for the Muskerry side in the first-half.

So too was the isolated Darren Murphy in the full-forward line, with the hard-working Liam O’Connell another to make his presence felt up front before the break.

All of which provided Ballincollig with solid grounds for optimism regarding their prospects of coming up trumps against a fancied Nemo outfit.

What happened towards the end of the first-half, however, left a definite sense of inevitability about the outcome, as Ballincollig appeared content to fight a rearguard action, allowing Nemo to apply relentless pressure.

It yielded points from free-taker Connolly, corner-back Kevin O’Donovan and midfielder Barry Cripps before Cian Dorgan replied with a fine score after Ballincollig had briefly lifted the siege.

Aided by two superb scores from Luke Fahy and Cian Dorgan, Ballincollig remained just a point adrift with 36 minutes gone, but again their over-reliance on a defensive strategy seemed unlikely to sustain them until the finish.

It meant that Nemo practically owned the ball during the third-quarter, and it was no major surprise that their ultra-polished possession football eventually wore down Ballincollig’s sterling resistance.

The big break thrtough came courtesy of Luke Connolly’s goal from a penalty, which made it 1-11 to 0-8.

It removed any lingering doubts about the result, putting paid to Ballincollig’s bid to qualify for their first final since 2016 when they went under to Carbery Rangers.

NEMO RANGERS: M A Martin; K O’Donovan 0-1, B Murphy, K Histon; C McCartan, S Cronin, K Fulignati; B Cripps 0-1, A O’Donovan 0-1; C Horgan 0-3, L Horgan 0-1, J Horgan; M Cronin 0-1 (f), B O’Driscoll 0-2, L Connolly 1-6 (2f, 2’45’s. 1-0 penalty) Subs: P Kerrigan for L Horgan, 41, C Dalton for J Horgan, 46, K O’Sullivan for Fulignati, 46, R Dalton for C Horgan, 56, C O’Donovan for O’Driscoll, 57

BALLINCOLLIG; J Gibbons; E Cooke, N Galvin, G O’Donoghue; L Fahy 0-1, L Jennings, C Kiely 0-2; S Kiely, F Down; S Dore, H Aherne, C Dorgan 0-2; D Murphy 0-2, L O’Connell, D O’Mahony 0-1 Subs: P O’Neill 0-1 for Dore, ht, D Dorgan for Down, 42, S Murphy for Cooke, 46, J O’Connor for Aherne, 50, P Kelly for D Murphy, 56

REFEREE: A Long (Argideen Rangers)