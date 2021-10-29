Little expected to separate Newmarket from Abán

COUNTY PIFC QUARTER-FINAL

Newmarket v Naomh Abán

Saturday, October 30

Millstreet, 2pm

Naomh Abán failed to make it three consecutive wins on a defeat to Kanturk yet their quarter final position had been secured.

Though four points separated the sides at the finish, Naomh Abán’s loss might well had been of significant proportions only for erratic shooting by their opponents and the brilliance of Ballyvourney ‘keeper Finny Walker.

Still Naomh Abán will be well satisfied with their progress, having overcome Macroom and St. Nicks in the earlier rounds safely secured a passage to the business end as they look to the guidance of Conor Ó Criodáin, Daniel Ó Ceallaigh and Darragh Ó Laoire.

Newmarket left it late to dig their way out of trouble against Castletownbere, a stunning recovery saw the Duhallow side erase a five point deficit and Kevin O’Sullivan’s late goal snatched a two point triumph.

Having operated second fiddle in poor conditions, Newmarket put together a rewarding 10 minute spell for their only win in the campaign having drawn with group winners Aghada and defeated by Na Piarsaigh.

Newmarket may be in a position to welcome back Josh O’Keeffe from injury as they look to the guidance of Mikey Browne, Bart Daly, David Cottrell and the O’Keeffes’ in attack.

From their previous assignments, both Newmarket and Naomh Abán have room for improvement, it has the makings of a close contest with Newmarket shading matters.

Verdict: Newmarket