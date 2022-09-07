Lismire footballers have a bit to spare over Freemount in Nevin Cup final

Lismire celebrate their victory over Freemount in the Nevin Cup Final at Newmarket. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW NEVIN CUP FINAL

Lismire 1-10

Freemount 0-7

Lismire showed considerable resilience on pulling clear of Freemount to capture the Nevin Cup in a closely fought decider in Newmarket.

Victory was well deserved for Lismire offered more energy and purpose to their game, good enough to quell a second half comeback from Freemount. Though operating second best in the opening half, Freemount rallied strongly during the closing stages to trim the arrears to only two points only for Lismire to finish in style.

Lismire arrived in a positive mode and dominated much of the opening spell through the key input of Seán McSweeney, Jeremy Lawlor and Conor Sheahan in defence with Oisín O’Connor and Mark Field picking up good possession in centre. That allowed ample ball into attack for Darragh Kearney, Eamon Hayes and Damien Finn to deliver points.

And Lismire appeared to be in the driving seat in the 14th min., Lawlor on hand to nick a fine goal. Steadily Freemount got to grips with the situation to put the brakes on the Lismire charge, their only score surfaced from a point by Seán Fehin to narrow the margin, 1-4 to 0-1 at half time.

Freemount resumed in a much different frame of mind, encouraged by the play of Jason Ballentyne, Fehin, Cathal Broderick and Shane O’Callaghan. That allowed Freemount to get on the ball in attack for Mark Ballentyne and Michael O’Callaghan get on the scoresheet in a productive flourish.

With the margin down to two points, Freemount looked to be in a position to erase the arrears only for Lismire to weather the storm. Indeed, Lismire quickly removed any lingering doubts surrounding the outcome with Damien Finn and Cian O’Sullivan posting decisive points.

LISMIRE: C Field; P Buckley, S McSweeney, C Walsh; J Lawlor 1-0, J Moynihan, C Sheahan; O O’Connor, E Hayes 0-1; R Sheahan 0-1, S Jones, J Sheahan; C O’Sullivan 0-2, D Finn 0-4 (3f), D Kearney 0-1. Sub: J Finn 0-1 for C Walsh.

FREEMOUNT: S Dunstan; D O’Flynn, J Walsh, R McAulliffe; T Nunan, J Ballentyne 0-1, S Fehin 0-1; S O’Callaghan, D Curtin; M O’Callaghan 0-1, C Broderick, M Ballentyne 0-3 (2f); S Broderick, T O’Shea, G Kennedy 0-1. Sub: D Collins for T O’Shea.

Referee: M J O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe)