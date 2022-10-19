Lismire find extra-time burst to secure Duhallow JBFC title at Kilbrin’s expense

Damien Finn scored 0-7 as Lismire saw off Kilbrin after extra-time in the Duhallow JBFC final

DUHALLOW JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Lismire 1-14

Kilbrin 2-9

(after extra-time)

Lismire discovered extra reserves of stamina in extra-time to better Kilbrin in a thrilling Duhallow Junior B Football Championship Final at Meelin on Saturday.

Despite heavy rain and a greasy ball, the pair served up a titanic battle that ebbed and flowed over the 80 minutes played. When it mattered, Lismire came up with the answers and a productive spell in the first spell of extra time before answering positively to a Kilbrin equalising goal helped sway the outcome.

In tough conditions, the game played on an excellent surface saw Kilbrin invent themselves as dogged battlers and three points without reply during the closing quarter in normal time helped force parity at 1-7 apiece.

Into extra time, Lismire shaped up the better of the two sides, benefiting from the positive play of James Moynihan, Paddy Buckley, Michael McSweeney, Damien Finn and substitute Conan Walsh.

Indeed Lismire appeared to source energy with productive moves that yielded points to Finn, Cian O'Sullivan and Rory Sheahan to forge ahead 1-11 to 1-8 at the break.

However on the restart, Kilbrin rose to the challenge, the game firmly in the melting pot once William Heffernan netted an equalising goal. To their credit, Lismire responded in a positive fashion, certainly, the better of the two sides, confirmed on points to substitute Darragh Kearney, Darren O'Sullivan and Finn to confirm Lismire's name on the silverware.

Kilbrin had opened in explosive fashion, carving open the opposing defence for Niall Field to goal in addition to points from Heffernan and Tuathal O'Brien. A lukewarm Lismire had taken a time to settle yet they signalled a significant level of improvement right throughout the park.

Indeed matters turned in favour of Lismire to shoot five consecutive points from Finn, Darren O'Sullivan and Rory Sheahan. Kilbrin broke the sequence from a Heffernan point only for Lismire to answer on points to Sheahan and Finn to nudge ahead 0-7 to 1-3 at the short whistle.

Kilbrin danger man Heffernan squared up the game on the restart with a point only yet matters appeared to turn decisively in Lismire's favour. Mark Field, dodged a couple of despairing tackles to blast home a goal for what proved their only score in the second half.

In demanding conditions, Kilbrin refused to buckle, charging forward to shoot three points and all square at the end of the hour. Again Lismire restarted impressively and hit pole position from flags raised by Finn, Cian O’Sullivan and Rory Sheahan.

Kilbrin weren’t found wanting and Heffernan’s goal threw the contest wide open. With Lismire put to the pin of their colour. They made the push for home, Kearney and Darren O’Sullivan thumped over the deciding scores to swing the game.

LISMIRE: C Field; J Moynihan, C Sheahan, P Buckley; E Hayes, M McSweeney, J Lawlor; D R Guinee, O O'Connor; C O'Sullivan 0-1, R Sheahan 0-2, J Sheahan, D O'Sullivan 0-2, M Field 1-0, D Finn 0-7. Subs: C Walsh for J Lawlor, D Kearney 0-1 for M Field, S Kiely for J Sheahan, T Stritch for J Moynihan.

KILBRIN: P Griffin; J Harrington C King, D Hefferan; K Keohane, R King, D O'Sullivan, B O'Mahony, T O'Brien 0-1; R Heffernan 0-1, P O'Callaghan, E Sheahan 0-1; M Sheahan, W Heffernan 1-3, N Field 1-3.

Referee: J Kelleher (St. John's)