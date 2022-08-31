Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels through to knock-out stages of Avondhu JAHC

HIBERNIAN HOTEL AVONDHU JAHC

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 3-23

Charleville 4-16

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels advanced to the knockout stages Hibernian Hotel JAHC following their win over Charleville on Friday evening in Ballyhea. It was a very competitive game all through with the lead changing hands a number of times. The sides were level 0-1 each after two minutes. Charleville had their first goal in the sixth minute when Danny Flynn placed Sean Buckley who netted.

Gaels recovered with Colin O'Brien, Sean Killeen, Darren Fehin and Josh Quinn very effective. Quinn struck some very good points before having to retire with a shoulder injury in the 18th minute. Gaels led 0-7 to 1-2. Jamie C Coughlan with two pointed frees drew level 1-4 to 0-7. Danny Flynn and Colin O'Brien exchanged a point as the sides were deadlocked 1-5 to 0-8.

Darren Fehin fetched a great high ball on the wing and pointed. A foul on Josh Quinn led to another pointed free by Colin O'Brien. In the 19th minute good play by Brian Forde and Danny Flynn led to a fine Killian Cagney point. Further pressure by the Gaels led to points by Darren Fehin and Colin O'Brien 0-12 to 1-6 Both sides exchanged points as Gaels led at half time 0-15 to 1-7.

Charleville did well on the resumption. Danny Flynn, Shane Liddy and Killian Cagney improved adding quickfire points 0-15 to 1-10. Danny Flynn pointed with Daniel Relihan replying. Points by Sean Killeen and Sean Buckley had Gaels ahead 0-17 to 1-12 after 42 minutes. Jamie C Coughlan goaled from a free as Charleville led 2-12 to 0-17 entering the final quarter. Darren Fehin replied with a goal for Gaels 2-13 to 1-17. Jamie C Coughlan with a free forced level 2-14 to 1-17. Danny Flynn had a great goal for Charleville who moved 3 points ahead. Sean Buckley added another.

Gaels came back well. Seamie O'Callaghan, Sean Killeen, Daniel Relihan and Colin O'Brien improved greatly. O'Brien hit two frees. A puckout by Gearoid Healy found Colin O'Brien who placed Darren Fehin for a lead goal 2-19 to 3-15. In the 58th minute Daniel Relihan goaled after good play by Colin O'Brien and Eugene Barrett. Shane Liddy and Colin O'Brien exchanged late points before Danny Flynn with his second goal cut the lead 3-21 to 4-16. Gaels finished well with late points by O'Brien and Daniel Relihan.

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: G Healy, J Buckley, P O'Shea, T Morrissey, S O'Callaghan, S Killeen 0-1, E Coleman, J Hudner, D Relihan 1-4, O Hudner, C O'Brien 0-12 (10f), V Daly, J Quinn 0-3, D Fehin 2-3, E Barrett. Subs: S Hedigan for J Quinn (inj) E Evans for O Hudner.

CHARLEVILLE: S Coughlan, D Lee, D O'Sullivan, C Fitzgerald, J Walsh, M O'Flynn, B Crowley, D O'Connell, K Cagney 0-4 (2f, 1 '64’), B Forde, D O'Flynn 2-3, S Liddy 0-3, E O'Connor, J C Coughlan 1-4f. S Buckley 1-2 (0-1f). Subs: D O'Neill for D O'Connell, O O'Callaghan for K Cagney.

Referee: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)

Killavullen 2-27

Castletownroche 1-11

Killavullen were never troubled by Castletownroche in the last of the concluding games in the round robin series of the Hibernian Hotel JAHC when they emerged easy winners at Ballyhooly on Sunday evening. From the offset the winners gained supremacy and their dominance was reflected as they raced in to a 1-9 to no score lead by the 10th minute – the goal coming when Eoghan Buckley set up Barry Murphy in the fourth minute.

Castletownroche now faced a daunting task but they battled away against the odds from here. In the 12th minute they had their opening score when Mark O'Callaghan set up Patrick Sheehan for a cracking goal and they followed with a number of frees by Mark O'Callaghan as they trailed by 1-11 to 1-4 by the 23rd minute. Still it was Killavullen that continued to set the running with Mikey O'Connor, Padraigh Looney and Jamie Magner in devastating form in attack. Some great movements produced points by Jamie Magner (3) Padraigh Looney (2) Michael O'Connor and Michael Cagney that all but sealed the issue at the interval when leading by 1-18 to 1-7.

The second half was again much the same. Castletownroche battled away but it was an evenly balanced Killavullen that prevailed from here. Jamie Magner (3) Barry Murphy, Jack Relihan and Mark O'Callaghan traded points before Killavullen struck for their second goal when a great pass by Mikey O'Connor set up Padraigh Looney who dispatched to the net in the 42nd minute to make it 2-22 to 1-9.

The last 18 minutes were merely going through the motions. Jamie Magner (2), Padraigh Looney (2) and Charlie Lillis added points for the winners while Mark O'Callaghan had two points for Castletownroche. Killavullen now meet Ballyhooly in the quarter final.

KILLAVULLEN: M Cronin, F Magner, B Cotter, S Bartley, E Buckley, R Barry, C Lillis 0-1, E Cotter, M Cagney, P Looney 1-6 (0-1f), D O'Grady 0-1, M O'Connor 0-3, G Lane 0-1, B Murphy 1-1, J Magner 0-14 (9f, 1 '65’). Subs: S O'Mahony for B Murphy, P O'Sullivan for M O'Connor, S Palmer for R Barry (inj), P Cronin for J Magner, J Cagney for S Bartley.

CASTLETOWNROCHE: J O'Callaghan, A O'Donovan, S Sugrue, L McGrath, W Madden, M Browne, J Relihan 0-1, A O'Leary, N O'Brien, M O'Callaghan 0-9 (7f, 2 '65’), P Sheehan 1-0, J Linehan, D Relihan, D O'Connor, D O'Neill 0-1. Subs: P Madden for S Sugrue, S Mullane for J Linehan, L Sugrue for D O'Neill, J Batterberry for D Relihan, J Ladd for W Madden.

Referee: Dave Twomey (Shanballymore)

Kilshannig 3-18

Buttevant 3-15

Kilshannig progressed to the Hibernian Hotel JAHC quarter finals after they eventually got the better over a gallant Buttevant outfit at Ballyclough on Sunday. Despite the sides being level at 0-1 each early on it was Kilshannig that gained a foothold on proceedings from an early stage. In the 6th minute they struck for the games opening goal when Killian O'Hanlon finished to the net after Darragh O'Sullivan's effort at goal was saved by the Buttevant keeper Calum Cole. The Glantane side were finding scores much easier to come by and by the 10th minute they moved 1-5 to 0-2 clear.

Buttevant who depended a lot on the free taking duties of Mark Lenahan battled back well and four points on the spin by Lenahan closed the gap to 1-5 to 0-6 by the 19th minute, Over the next couple of minutes both teams traded a point before the Glantane side struck for their second goal in the 25th minute when Diarmuid O'Sullivan picked up possession to set up Eoin O'Sullivan who billowed the Buttevant net 2-6 to 0-7.

At the end of normal time Buttevant struck for a crucial score when a great delivery by Kevin O'Keeffe set up Raymond Harrington for a well taken goal that closed the deficit 2-7 to 1-7. In injury time Dermot Twomey, Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Calum Cole had points for their respective sides as Kilshannig held a 2-9 to 1-8 lead at the short whistle.

On the changeover both teams were quick off the mark with points being traded between Mark Lenahan (2) Kieran Twomey and Paddy Walsh by the 37th minute. Kilshannig struck for their third goal two minutes later when Eoin O'Sullivan and Bill Curtin combined well with O'Sullivan getting through for a cracking goal as they looked to have the measure over the opponents when racing into a 3-13 to 1-11 advantage by the 41st minute.

However, try as they might they found it very difficult to see off a gallant Buttevant side. Instead it was Buttevant that enjoyed their best patch. Mark Lenahan (2) Christopher O'Toole and Calum Cole were on target with points by the 55th minute as they trailed by 3-14 to 1-15. The lead was down to two points a minute later when a delivery by Seamus Madigan was finished to the by William Fitzgibbon 3-14 to 2-15.

Kilshannig's response was immediate and they appeared to have lifted the siege when Killian O'Hanlon and Kieran Twomey with points moved them 3-16 to 2-15 clear by the 57th minute. Back again came Buttevant with a huge free by Calum Cole dropping short on the edge of the square where Kevin O'Keeffe set up Kevin Lenahan who netted to leave the minimum between the teams. Buttevant tried hard for the equalising score but it was not to be with Kilshannig adding late points by Kieran Twomey and Killian O'Hanlon to emerge close but deserving winners.

KILSHANNIG: M Twomey, J Cronin, B Guerin, C O'Shea, B Curtin, E Burke, K Twomey 0-7f, C Murphy, J Kearney, Darragh O'Sullivan 0-1, Eoin O'Sullivan 2-1, J Twomey, D Twomey 0-1, K O'Hanlon 1-2, Diarmuid O'Sullivan 0-3 (1f). Subs: J Kennefick for D Twomey, P Walsh for J Kearney, D Murphy for C Murphy, K O'Connell for J Twomey, S Lyons for Diarmuid O'Sullivan (inj)

BUTTEVANT: C Cole 0-2f, J O'Brien, S Madigan, D O'Sullivan, J Whelan, N O'Riordan, D Jones, K Crowley, M O'Connell, C O'Toole 0-1, M Lenahan 0-11 (9f, 1 '65') K Lenahan 1-0, R Harrington 1-0, K O'Keeffe, W Fitzgibbon 1-1. Sub: D Ryan for D Jones (inj),

Referee: Alec Morrissey (Newtownshandrum)