Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels eventually see off Shanballymore in Division 1 of hurling league

AVONDHU HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 0-23

Shanballymore 0-18

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels and Shanballymore met in a thrilling Cavanagh's Fermoy Division 1 HL contest at Shanballymore on Sunday with Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels eventually running out winners by a five point margin. In a high scoring contest the winners reeled off early points through Sean Killeen, Shane Coleman, Seamus O'Callaghan and Colin O'Brien as they moved 0-4 to 0-2 in front by the seventh minute.

Shanballymore's response was swift. Good work by Shane Looney set up Corey Buckley for a point before Micheal Burke with a point in the 11th minute had them tied at 0-4 apiece. Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels enjoyed a very good spell over the next eight minutes as they outscored their opponents by six points to one as they moved double scores in front 0-10 to 0-5.

The Gaels were unable to push on from here and instead it was Shanballymore that got a firm grips on proceedings with Brian O'Reilly, Barry Sheedy, Darragh Palmer, Corey Buckley, Jamie Sheedy and Micheal Burke turning in a huge display. Jamie Sheedy got their revival in motion with a point from a free before Brian O'Reilly set up Micheal Burke for a point in the 21st minute.

Further pressure saw the outstanding Darragh Palmer land three long range efforts from midfield that left a point between the teams when trailing 0-11 to 0-10. Colin O'Brien had a point for Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels before two more long range points before the half time whistle by Darragh Palmer and Eoin O'Regan ensured it was all to play for when they were tied for the second time at 0-12 each at the interval. In a closely contested second half both teams set out their intentions.

They were level at 0-13, 0-14, 0-16 and 0-17 apiece by the 49th minute – the points coming by Colin O'Brien (4) Jamie Sheedy (4) Josh Quinn and Brian O'Reilly for their respective sides. In the last 10 minutes Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels finally got the measure over their opponents with James Buckley, Sean Killeen, Seamus O'Callaghan, Padraic O'Shea, Josh Hudner, Josh Quinn, Ryan Fallon and Colin O'Brien influential figures throughout.

A good delivery by Padraic O'Shea set up Josh Quinn for a point with Colin O'Brien (3), Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedigan following with points that opened up a six point game. In injury time Shanballymore were awarded a close in free where Jamie Sheedy's attempt went over the crossbar for a point. This was greeted by the final whistle with Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels running out winners by a five point margin.

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: G Healy, T Morrissey, J Buckley, O Hudner, S O'Callaghan 0-2, S Killeen 0-1, P O'Shea, D Jones, J Hudner, J Quinn 0-2, R Fallon 0-1, A Murphy, C O'Brien 0-13 (7f), S Coleman 0-1, D Fehin 0-1. Subs: S Delee for S Coleman (inj), D Relihan 0-1 for A Murphy, M Hedigan 0-1 for D Fehin, C Healy for R Fallon (inj),

SHANBALLYMORE: S Donegan, P Fitzgerald, E McHugh, B O'Grady, E O'Regan 0-1, B Sheedy, B O'Reilly 0-1, C Buckley 0-1, D Palmer 0-5, S Looney 0-1, N Butler, J Sheedy 0-7 (6f), R Hallinan, M Burke 0-2, J O'Grady. Subs: C McDonnell for J O'Grady, S Cronin for R Hallinan.

Killavullen 0-12

Ballyhea 1-9

Killavullen and Ballyhea had to settle for a share of the spoils when they clashed in the Cavanagh's Fermoy Division 1 HL at Ballyhea on Saturday evening. The opening stages saw Killavullen play with the aid of the wind and were quick to stamp their authority on proceedings. Kian Lane (4), Fionn Magner, Liam Cronin, Michael O'Connor and Seamus O'Mahony having points as they surged into a 0-8 to 0-1 lead by the 20th minute.

Ballyhea had a point from Joseph Hickey soon after but it was Killavullen that continued to do very well. Padraigh Looney (2) and Kian Lane tagged on late points that stretched their advantage to 0-11 to 0-2 at the interval. On the changeover Ballyhea needed a fast start to have any chance of getting back into contention. Jack Morrissey had an early point before he turned provider for Joseph Hickey to get through to score the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute that closed the margin to 0-11 to 1-3.

Aided by the wind in this half Ballyhea shaded matters for long spells. Joseph Hickey (2) and Eamonn O'Sullivan with minors reduced the margin to 0-11 to 1-6 by the 47th minute. Killavullen who found it hard to make headway up front in this half registered their only score in this period when Michael O'Connor pointed in the 50th minute. However Ballyhea finished strongly.

Joseph Hickey and Eamonn O'Sullivan closed the gap to the minimum before it was only fitting that Joseph Hickey who finished with a personal tally of 1-6 secured the equalising score in injury time for Ballyhea that ensured they finished in stalemate at the final whistle.

KILLAVULLEN: M Cronin, P Angland, B Cotter, R O'Regan, P Looney 0-2, L Cronin 0-1, S Palmer, L Fox, E Cotter, F Magner 0-1, M O'Connor 0-2, S O'Mahony 0-1, K Lane 0-5 (3f), B Norris, I O'Mahony.

BALLYHEA: G O'Shea, C Horan, M Morrissey, W Shanahan, K Copps, A Horan, N Crowley, J Hickey 1-6 (0-3f), Michael Mortell, S Walsh, Mikey Mortell, E O'Sullivan 0-2, S O'Kelly, Jack Morrissey 0-1, J Horgan. Subs: L O'Shea for S Walsh, F O'Sullivan for S O'Kelly, T Shanahan for J Morrissey.

AVONDHU HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Mallow 4-16

Kildorrery 1-14

Mallow made it back to back victories in the Cavanagh's Fermoy Division 2 HL when they ran out worthy winners over Kildorrery at Kildorrery on Friday evening. Mallow with a good blend of youth and experience certainly set the tone from the offset and were 0-5 to 0-1 in front before Danny Buckley struck for the games opening goal in the 11th minute when he netted for the winners.

Further pressure saw Daniel Sheehan and Charlie Carroll add a point each with Kildorrery responding when Shane O'Neill pointed in the 21st minute. Moments later Mallow struck for their second goal when a huge delivery from wing back Robbie Kelleher deceived everyone with the sliotar making its way to the Kildorrery net that moved them 2-7 to 0-2 clear.

In the closing moments Kildorrery stayed in touch when Sean Watson and Matthew Fitzgibbon had a point each but it was Mallow that completed the first half scoring through Ronan Sheehan as they were full value of their 2-8 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

On the resumption the early exchanges were close enough with Ronan Sheehan (2), Fionn Heffernan, Pierce Piggott, Sean Watson and Shane O'Neill swapping points by the 36th minute. Mallow moved a step closer to victory two minutes later when Daniel Sheehan was first to react to finish to the net after the Kildorrery keeper Sean Walsh made two great saves in attempt to keep the Mallow forwards at bay.

Sheehan added another goal in 50th minute as Mallow moved 4-15 to 0-11 clear. Kildorrery to their credit battled to the end with Sean Cunningham, Shane O'Neill and Sean Watson most effective. Cunningham had a goal in the 53rd minute but it was not enough with Mallow running out convincing winners.

MALLOW: E McInerney, D Murphy, J Healy, R Downey, R Kelleher 1-0, Daniel Sheehan, B Murphy 0-1, L Malone 0-2, G Sweeney 0-1, S Glynn 0-2, Daniel Sheehan 2-2, T McNamara, F Heffernan 0-1, C Carroll 0-1, D Buckley 1-1. Subs: R Sheehan 0-4f for D Buckley (inj), M Tobin for T McNamara, S Buckley 0-1 for L Malone, L Sheehan for E McInerney, G Egan for R Kelleher,

KILDORRERY: S Walsh, J McNamara, M Walsh O'Grady, D Mullins, E Hartnett, J McCarthy, M Fitzgibbon 0-1, P Harrington, S O'Neill 0-4, K Hurley, Pierce Piggott 0-1, S Cunningham 1-3 (0-1f), S Watson 0-4, S Coughlan, F Walsh/O'Grady. Subs: K Cronin 0-1 for F Walsh/ O'Grady, E O'Connell for S Coughlan, E Sweeney for M Fitzgibbon.

Fermoy 3-22

Castletownroche 0-12

Fermoy proved too crafty for Castletownroche when they clashed in the Cavanagh's Fermoy Division 2 HL at Castletownroche on Saturday evening. From the offset an evenly balanced Fermoy set the tone and were 0-4 to 0-1 in front before they struck for the first of their three goals in the 11th minute when a great movement involving Ronan Morrisson, Padraigh Shanahan, Mark Flynn and Alan O'Connor saw Conor Barry breach the Castletownroche rearguard for a well taken goal.

Castletownroche steadied the ship when Mark O'Callaghan and Jack Relihan were on target with a point each but it was Fermoy that were in the ascendancy and a second goal from by Mark Flynn in the 17th minute opened up a 2-6 to 0-4 cushion.

Castletownroche battled back again with Mark O'Callaghan and Muiris Browne having a point each to leave just two goals between the teams by the 22nd minute. However it was Fermoy that struck a purple patch in the closing moments with Jack Murray (2), Eric Delaney (2) Alan O'Connor and Conor Barry chipping in with some splendid points before the break that helped open up a 2-12 to 0-7 lead at the shortwhistle. The second half was again much the same. Fermoy created most of the running that yielded an early goal from Jack Murray after he received a great pass from Mark Flynn that made it 3-14 to 0-8.

The remainder of the half was going through the motion with the impressive Cillian Fitzgerald (3) Eric Delaney, Jack Murray, Darragh Daly, Alan O'Connor and Mark Flynn adding points before the final whistle. Castletownroche to the credit fought to the bitter end. Dane O'Neill (2), Seamus Sheehan and Leon Farrell added points in the last 20 minutes while they also missed a goal scoring chance late in the game when a free by Dane O'Neill was saved on the line. However there was no denying Fermoy the manner of their comprehensive victory.

FERMOY: L Cronin, R O'Callaghan, B Barry, Ni Clooney, R O'Brien, L Clancy, R Morrisson, A O'Connor 0-1, D Daly 0-3, E Delaney 0-6 (0-5f), C Fitzgerald 0-5, J Murray 1-3 (0-1f), M Flynn 1-1, P Shanahan 0-1, C Barry 1-1. Subs: C Carroll for R Morrisson (inj), C Murphy for E Delaney (inj), E Canty for M Flynn, C Bratchford for R O'Brien, P Flynn for L Clancy

CASTLETOWNROCHE: M Ryan, W Madden, T Barrett, A O'Donovan, S Sugrue, M Browne 0-1, J Relihan 0-1, L McGrath, L Sugrue, M O'Callaghan 0-5 (4f), A O'Leary 0-1, N Hazelwood, D O'Neill 0-2 (1f), S Sheehan 0-1, B Batterberry. Subs: N O'Brien for L Sugrue, L Farrell 0-1 for B Batterberry, B Batterberry for J Relihan (inj).