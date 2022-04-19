Limerick clash didn’t ‘define’ Cork’s season insists Kingston

Not for the first time as manager of Cork’s senior hurlers Kieran Kingston had to face the media after watching his side dismantled by the opposition.

A couple of weeks back the Tracton man had to face up to questions about his side’s ability to compete against the best after losing to Waterford – last Sunday those questions were a little less intrusive as the manager had to deal with the same scenario once more – nothing had really changed.

Few thought that Cork would take down Limerick before the fixture but still, with a near full house, a credible league behind them and some new talent on board there was hope – even if it was a bit of a long shot.

“I said during the week in a couple of interviews, today wouldn’t define our season – win, lose or draw. And it doesn’t. But at the same time, it [the result] makes it a lot harder. The round-robin campaign, we’ve four games – one at home which was today.

“You want to try and win your home games so today was a big game for us. But while it doesn’t define it, it makes our season a lot harder. We've got to go away now for the next three and that’s going to be a huge challenge, but that’s what we do.

“There’s only one winner each day. We’ve got to dust ourselves down.”

Teams at this level like playing week after week however there can be exceptions to that and Kingston feels this may well be one of those times that a break is a positive.

“In this scenario, having lost the League final and then losing today [Sunday], I think that two weeks’ break is better for us.

“In hindsight, it’s better to have it off when you lose. If you win, momentum going into the next week – we saw that last year through the All-Ireland series, game after game, if you can avoid injuries, can be a good thing, but in this case, we will take the two weeks to work on a few things.”

The manager said his side wasn’t put off by Limerick’s use of Kyle Hayes around the full-forward spot instead focussing on the middle third where he felt things went wrong.

“No, there were about 100 rumours going around during the week, ‘This fella was going to be here, that fella was going to be there, that fella was injured’.

“I don’t think that [Hayes move] was the winning and losing of the game, I think it was that middle third really that we were hurt the most from. Obviously, we know how good a player Kyle is, absolutely.

“I think he got a goal, but I think our full-back line managed the game really well, I think it was out further in the field we were under pressure, but that’s my reading from the side line.”

While the result obviously wasn’t a pleasing factor the start that Cork got to both halves was something that pleased Kingston and, perhaps, something the manager can look to build on.

“We’d a great start – five points up, really good start with the breeze.

“We were comfortable at the back. Conceded scores from the middle, conceded scores from frees – I think they got some long-range frees and points from the middle third where everybody knows they are really strong. Got themselves back into the game.

“Heading to half-time, it’s a draw. Then, basically we get a rush of blood, are turned over in the wrong place at the wrong time. Suddenly the ball is in the net and you’re four points going in at half-time. A bit like the Munster semi-final last year, we were in a very good position and got hit with two goals literally in injury time.

“Lads were disappointed at half-time, were a bit down, but we spoke about it and they rallied really well. All of a sudden, we’d four in-a-row and it’s a drawn game again. Game on.”

While the Cork manager was obviously impressed by the All Ireland Champions Limerick’s ability to manage the game when ahead was the most noteworthy of attributes held by the side they all want to beat.

“They looked to be dominating for that next 20 minutes and they put the game away. When you’re playing against a team really organised and experienced like that, when they got that lead against us, they just sat back and controlled the game and managed it out.

“You’d expect that. Then you’re sticking or twisting – do you go for points or go for goals – while all they’re doing is managing the scoreboard.”

Kingston has less than two weeks to right the wrongs of last Sunday as Cork’s season hangs by a thread – Clare will look to all but end the Rebel charge – Kingston will look to send the Banner packing – it will be a huge day for both sides.