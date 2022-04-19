Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Limerick clash didn’t ‘define’ Cork’s season insists Kingston

Rebel supremo suggests two-week break to Clare match suits his men after Sunday’s defeat

Cork manager Kieran Kingston during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cork manager Kieran Kingston during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cork manager Kieran Kingston during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cork manager Kieran Kingston during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

corkman

Diarmuid Sheehan

Not for the first time as manager of Cork’s senior hurlers Kieran Kingston had to face the media after watching his side dismantled by the opposition.

A couple of weeks back the Tracton man had to face up to questions about his side’s ability to compete against the best after losing to Waterford – last Sunday those questions were a little less intrusive as the manager had to deal with the same scenario once more – nothing had really changed.

Privacy