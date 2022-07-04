Likely loss of Ashling Thompson of major concern for Cork ahead of Camogie semi-final

GLEN DIMPLIX SENIOR CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 5

Tipperary 1-17

Cork 1-16

Cork may have already been assured of their place in the 2022 Senior All Ireland Camogie Semi Finals however their loss to Tipperary last weekend at home in Páirc Uí Rinn is hardly the ideal way to the most important game of the year to date.

After dominating Group 1 of this season’s competition, Cork came into their final round robin clash with Tipperary already with one eye on their spot in the final fou,r but still keen to ensure their season stayed on track – no better way to enter the semis than with five wins from five.

For Tipperary, a win was required to advance with other results having to go their way, however, despite securing the former, Dublin pipped the Premier County to a place in the quarter-finals.

Cork came into the tie with Sarsfields' Molly Lynch in goal, Aisling Thompson at centre-back and Libby Coppinger at full-back and all three could only look on as Tipp hit the front with a goal inside a minute – a quickly-taken free was caught by full-forward Cait Devane – and she made no mistake from the edge of the square.

Cork responded superbly, levelling the game up – still in the first minute – a beautiful pass from deft pass from Chloe Sigerson to Laura Hayes whose outside effort somehow made it past Tipp goalkeeper Áine Slattery. 1-0 to 1-0 and many fans still not in their seats.

Tipperary responded well to the setback and bagged five points on the trot to open up a five-point lead with 20 minutes on the clock.

Hannah Looney finally bagged Cork’s first point from play which started a 10-minute period of dominance that saw Cork reduce the deficit to a single point as the sides went in for the half time team-talk.

Points from Cliona Healy, Devane and Amy O’Connor had the game level at 1-10 apiece with 37 minutes played.

Again, the victors took a stranglehold on the game with five points on the bounce and Cork struggled to keep a hold on the opposition that were going in search of a big win.

Cork looked to be struggling and on their way to a heavy defeat but credit to Matthew Twomey’s charges they dragged the game back to the minimum as the clock ran down and despite pushing hard to get back to parity it wasn’t to be as the visitors held on for what is a huge win for their confidence.

For Cork, the result will be far less important than the small matter of the loss of Ashling Thompson, who is likely to miss the semi-final after collecting a straight red for a verbal altercation with the referee after the final whistle.

Thompson’s likely suspension will be a big blow to a side that have shown enough this season to suggest they are more than capable of bringing national honours to Leeside.

Cork will play the winners of one of the quarter finals in Croke Park on July 23 – a big day ahead for all involved with the girls in red.

CORK: M Lynch; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes 1-0, A Thompson 0-1, S McCarthy; K O’Mahony, H Looney 0-2; K Mackey 0-3; F Keating, C Healy 0-4; A O’Connor 0-2(1f), C Sigerson 0-2, S McCartan 0-2 Subs: E Murphy for F Keating (51), O Cahalane for C Sigerson (53)

TIPPERARY: A Slattery; J Bourke, M Ryan, E Loughman; C Quirke, A McGrath, M Eviston 0-1; C Maher, C Maher; C Hennessy 0-1, G O’Brien 0-2, E Fryday 0-1; E McGrath 0-3(2sl) C Devane 1-7(5f), C McIntyre 0-2Subs: N Treacy for M Eviston (ht)

REFEREE: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)