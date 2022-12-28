Let’s hope Cork can utilise the spirit of ‘Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere’ into the future

Cork inter-county football, 2022 – where to begin?

A season that, yet again, began with such optimism petered out into another year without significant progress, but an in-depth analysis shows that there are plenty reasons for that. As many off the field as on.

From the Under 17s up to senior, one can’t question the effort and resources that were spent this year in search of some silverware, and in the case of the younger set, there were some serious moments to cheer – on the provincial stage at least.

Let’s start with the younger set as they looked to take make their way through the minefield that is inter-county competitive competition.

There was significant expectation on Leeside surrounding the impressive bunch of minors that had been assembled 2022 and that belief in the young talent was rewarded when the boys in red blitzed a classy Kerry side by eleven points in the provincial final held in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The young Rebels bounced back from a pummelling three weeks previous to the same opposition, but on this night on the future of Cork football were in sensational form – winning out by 3-9 to 0-11.

Unfortunately for the lovers of all things red, talk of an unlikely All Ireland crown came to a shuddering halt in the All-Ireland quarter final 10 days later when the rebels went down tamely to Derry by 0-6 to 0-12.

A disappointing end to a campaign that sprung to life in front of a large crowd in that Páirc Uí Rinn clash – still, plenty to be optimistic about with the young guns coming through for Ireland’s sporting largest county.

Up a grade, and the Under 20s came into this season full of the joys of life after taking the Munster title in 2021 before losing out in the All Ireland semi to the all-conquering Offaly.

Last year Cork had seen off Kerry in the provincial semi-final in a thrilling one point win so there was no doubting that the Kingdom were coming to take back a title that many in the Kingdom would feel was rightfully there.

Cork gave a credible display as they looked to retain their crown but a strong finish from Kerry saw the men in green and gold through to the last four, sending Cork out – Kerry now are back on top of the Under 20/21 provincial stakes with 29 Munster wins – one ahead of Cork.

At senior football level, Cork had to scramble through the year with managerial issues, player retirements and some poor, as well as positive performances, all adding to what was a topsy-turvy 12 months for the county’s most downtrodden side.

The year started out well with Brian Hurley inspiring Cork to a McGrath Cup win over Clare. A hammering of Waterford in Round 2 followed, but the final would, something of a trend being started, a loss to Kerry followed on the final – a credible start to the season with three competitive games under the Rebels’ belt.

Keith Ricken’s charges were still in the experimental stages of the year when Cork pitched up to the National Football League Division 2 looking to impress after dominating Division 3 the previous year.

This grade was never likely to be a walk in the park for The Rebels, but the manner with which the games fell was never likely to suit the newly promoted side. A loss on the opening day to a Roscommon side that would go on the top the table was far from the ideal start.

Cork got their show back on the road with a home draw against Clare in Round 2. A game that Cork would have targeted to win before the season kicked off.

A tough trip up North followed to take on Derry proved to be just that (tough) as the home side sent Cork back down South with a flea in their ear and no points on the board, things were beginning to look difficult for the Leesiders, but from early on it was obvious that the Division 2 relegation battle would be a basement dogfight between Cork, Offaly and Down, and Cork were scheduled to play Offaly and down on the last two rounds of the campaign.

Another loss in Round 4 followed with Galway coming to Cork with the westerners taking the spoils by eight points on what was a good, high scoring encounter – one of Cork’s best attacking performance of the year – things still looking bad for Cork with just one point on the board and over half the league campaign completed.

In Round 5 Cork had to make the trip to another side that was struggling (Meath) and, while positivity was on the rise after the good display against Galway, Meath inflicted Cork’s fourth defeat on the men in red.

Round 6 would prove to be something of a turning point for Cork in 2022 as Ricken’s charges took out a Down side that were destined to drop back to Division 3 for 2023.

So, after six games, countless miles and almost as many setbacks, Cork made their way to Offaly in a do-or-die clash that would see the winners stay up and he losers go down with a draw enough to keep Cork in the grade.

Cork also needed a result to stay in the Sam Maguire contest – probably one of the most important games the county has played since they won the All Ireland back in 2010.

From the off it was clear that Offaly weren’t here to make up the numbers and they put it up to Cork from the first to the final whistle.

At times it was difficult to predict the winner and as the game went to the wire it looked like the home side had done enough to take the spoils however late points from Cian Kiely and Cork’s top scorer Steven Sherlock sealed the deal by a point to see Offaly down and Cork through (by the skin of their teeth it has to be said).

Well, time to take a breath for Cork’s senior footballers as they prepared to take on Kerry in the Munster Senior Football semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn. Well, that would have been the plan, but nothing was simple for Cork this year and if you thought the season to that point was all over the place.

The next six weeks saw confusion and upheaval hit new heights as first Cork lost their manager, before then being threatened with the loss of their home venue status for the game with the Kingdom – time for Cork’s famous backbone to make an appearance.

First up, the man charged with bringing the good times back to Cork football, Keith Ricken had to temporarily step down from his role due to health concerns.

Ricken, who had guided the county’s Under 20-s to All Ireland glory a couple of year before was seen as a significant positive influence on all things Cork football, but with his absence confirmed on April 11 by the Cork County Board the mantle was passed to selector John Cleary. A man more than capable of picking up the baton.

As things would turn out, Cleary would ultimately become the new boss after Ricken withdrew from the role permanently in July.

While early concerns over Ricken’s temporary departure were playing out the Munster Council, in their infinite wisdom, decided to move the upcoming championship clash between Cork and Kerry to Fitzgerald Stadium under the guise of health and Safety concerns.

However, the governing body also used the average gate numbers from previous fixtures between the two great rivals to suggest Páirc Uí Rinn wouldn’t be capable of holding the crowds that would wish to attend.

Ed Sheeran was holding court in Pairc Uí Chaoimh around the time the Munster semi-final was due to take place.

The Cork County Board came out in support of keeping the game in Cork however the move to Killarney looked to be a fait accompli – that was until Cork’s players summoned up the spirit of the strikers of 2007-2008 coming out with a statement that put the Munster Council on the back foot.

"We are preparing for the Munster Football semi-final on 7 May to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn. We will not be playing the match in any other venue."

Battle lines drawn. Would it be players of politics that would win? Thankfully it was the players as the council pulled their heads in. The game would stay in Cork.

The controversy over the venue selection did lead to a full house in Cork second venue and despite the All Ireland Champions in waiting winning out by 12 points (0-23 to 0-11) Cork gave as good as they got for long periods of the tie.

The experience seemed to galvanise Cork and a win at home over Louth followed in the qualifiers as Cork looked to get back some pride from a season that was throwing up all sorts of curve balls.

Next up would be a clash with a Dublin side hell-bent on getting back to something like the side that dominated football for almost a decade.

There was plenty optimism surrounding Cork’s trip to Croke Park for that All Ireland quarter-final but on this day, Dublin, like far too many of the sides that Cork had faced in 2022, proved to be too strong and Cork bowed out of the race for Sam for yet another year.

All told, 2022 has provided the county with a reason for some hope. Despite a host of players stepping away from the county colours over the last 12 months or more there seems to be no shortage of classy young kids prepared to pick up the jersey and put themselves forward for what should be considered one of the most prestigious representative honours in Ireland.

For supporters of the underage grades there is no doubting that Cork are getting a handle on their main opposition, Kerry, however at the business end of senior inter-county football Cork will have to again pick themselves up and improve as now they prepare to take on a Kerry side in 2023 that will now be emboldened by their All Ireland success of 2022.As if they weren’t a big enough challenge already!

John Cleary will now have time to get his charges up to speed for next season. It’s a season that is likely to be every bit as challenging for the men in red than the one that has just finished.