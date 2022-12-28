Cork

Let’s hope Cork can utilise the spirit of ‘Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere’ into the future

Diarmuid Sheehan

A look back at the Cork footballers’ 2022 campaign shows only a modicum of progress has been made

Brian Hurley of Cork after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Brian Hurley of Cork after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cork inter-county football, 2022 – where to begin?

A season that, yet again, began with such optimism petered out into another year without significant progress, but an in-depth analysis shows that there are plenty reasons for that. As many off the field as on.

