Late Shane Kingston winner caps barnstorming Cork recovery to edge past Limerick

Shane Kingston of Cork celebrates with teammates after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

ALLIANZ NHL DIVISION 1A

Cork 2-17

Limerick 0-22

Substitute Shane Kingston emerged as the last gasp hero with an 80th minute injury time point to allow Cork snatch a dramatic victory over All Ireland champions Limerick in a thrilling opener to the Allianz National Hurling Division 1A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

At half-time, there was scant indication of a home triumph yet Cork possessed enough character to erase an eight point deficit thanks to hurling with a fury and intensity that wore down the visitors. By doing so, Cork summoned up fresh energy to run Limerick ragged and two goals from Robbie O’Flynn and Declan Dalton helped sway matters.

However an unfortunate injury to O’Flynn held up the game for 10 minutes in the closing quarter and when the action resumed, Limerick appeared to hold the upper-hand on shooting three consecutive points to jump ahead.

Credit a shaken Cork rallied magnificently on points to Patrick Horgan and Conor Cahalane for parity. And with the last throw of the dice, man of the match Horgan placed Kingston to pop over the matchwinner.

Cork manager Pat Ryan had named four debutants in his starting line-up, defenders Eoin Downey and Conor O’Callaghan powered into the game during the second half while Brian O’Sullivan and Cormac Beausang acquitted themselves well. However, the home side were less than convincing in an error ridden opening period with nine wides accumulated

Limerick looked calm and composed, old hands Dan Morrissey and Declan Hannon along with Darragh O’Donovan, Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey dominated the key departments with former Hurler of the Year Hegarty on fire.

Steadily Cork improved, Horgan on target and additional points from O’Flynn and Downey left Cork trailing by two by the 29th min. But coming up to half time, Cork lost team captain Seán O’Donoughue to injury, Limerick operated at a pace that the hosts failed to match, David Reidy to the forefront on the visitors landing six points to hold a comfortable 0-16 to 0-8 grip at the short whistle.

Cork needed to respond and they did so with Horgan obliging from frees and play. A massive improvement surfaced, Downey and Ciarán Joyce well supported by O’Callaghan steadied defence with Luke Meade, Brian Roche, Horgan and O’Flynn carrying a threat.

And Cork fans in the 19,516 attendance sensed a comeback after a move initiated by Joyce allowed Dalton placed O’Flynn to fire home a smashing goal.

And the sides were soon deadlocked, O’Flynn fetched from a long delivery by ‘keeper Patrick Collins and turned provider for Dalton who showed patience to steer a ground shot past Limerick defenders to the net.

Though Adam English regained the lead for Limerick, Cork took the lead for the first time after points by Joyce and Horgan. Limerick had struggled for scores in the second half but imposed themselves on the return to action following O’Flynn’s injury when substitutes Ciaran Barry and Donnacha Ó Dalaigh bisected the posts.

Cork never panicked and delivered when needed, Horgan and Cahalane tied up the contest and in the 10th minute of injury time, Conor Lehane found Horgan to lay off for Kingston to point much to the delight of a massive home following.

The perfect start for an experimental Cork side, onwards to Salthill and a meeting against Galway next weekend.

CORK: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig), Conor O'Callaghan (Dromtariffe), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers) 0-1, Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr) 0-1, Damien Cahalane (St. Finbarr’s), Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), Luke Meade (Newcestown) 0-1, Brian Roche (Bride Rovers) 0-1, Conor Lehane (Midleton), Cormac Beausang (Midleton), Declan Dalton (Fr. O’Neills) 1-0, Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) (0-10, 0-5 frees, 0-1 ‘65), Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) 1-1 Subs: Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons) for S O’Donoughue (30 inj), Shane Kingston (Douglas) 0-1 for C Beausang (40), S Barrett (Blarney) for B O’Sullivan (43), B Hayes (St. Finbarr’s) for D Dalton (55), C Cahalane (St. Finbarr’s) 0-1 for R O’Flynn (67 inj)

LIMERICK: David McCarthy (Glenroe); Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Sean Finn (Bruff), Richie English (Doon); Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Declan Hannon (Adare) 0-1, Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown) 0-3; Darragh O’Donovan (Doon) 0-1, Barry Murphy (Doon) 0-1; Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s) 0-3, David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) 0-8 (0-7f, 0-1’65), Tom Morrissey (Ahane) 0-1; Adam English (Doon) 0-2, Seamus Flanagan (Feoghanagh-Castlemahon) 0-1, Oisin O'Reilly (Kilmallock) Subs: Ciaran Barry (Ahane) 0-1 for D Hannon (48 inj), Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock) for O O’Reilly (50), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for R English (55), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) for G Hegarty (58), Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen) 0-1 for S Flanagan (68)

REFEREE: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary