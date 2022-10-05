Late points see Knocknagree edge out Clyda Rovers for place in Cork PIFC final

David Cooney, Clyda Rovers, and Danny Cooper, Knocknagree in action during the Bons Secours Senior A Football Semi Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend Photo by Jim Coughlan.

BON SECOURS COUNTY SAFC SEMI-FINAL

Knocknagree 1-17

Clyda Rovers 1-15

Following an epic Bon Secours County Senior A FC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening the remarkable journey by Knocknagree in recent years continues when they edged out a gallant Clyda Rovers side by a two point margin.

It’s hard to imagine that the Duhallow side only captured the County JAFC title in 2017 and since then their progression has seen them take County IFC and County Premier IFC titles.

Following their win on Saturday evening they are now in the County Senior A FC decider with St Michael's with both teams just 60 minutes away from playing their trade at the highest level of club football in Cork next season.

Following a highly entertaining encounter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening the issue was in the balance right till the final whistle. The opening stages saw both teams quick into the action.

Both defended deep as a unit and they surged forward in large numbers where some patient movements resulted in Niall O'Connor (2), Eoin Walsh (2), Daniel O'Callaghan, Denis R O'Connor, Conor Corbett, Kevin Graham, Michael McSweeney and Fintan O'Connor with some sublime points having the sides level for the fourth occasion at 0-5 each by the 15th minute.

Clyda Rovers hit a good spell over the next couple of minutes with Cian O'Sullivan featuring strongly in the half backline. In the 17th minute Conor Corbett with a well taken point edge them in front.

Conor Flanagan added another soon after before Daniel O'Callaghan with a point from a '45' in the 24th minute opened up a 0-8 to 0-5 lead. Knocknagree replied with a Fintan O'Connor free.

At the other end good work by Conor Corbett set up the impressive Kevin Graham who kicked over a very good point for the North Cork side. In the closing moments Knocknagree rallied well.

Denis R O'Connor kicked a great point after a very good movement started back in the the backline. In injury time the impressive Michael Mahoney set up Michael McSweeney for a late point that left them in arrears at the interval when trailing 0-9 to 0-8.

On the changeover Knocknagree drew level within minutes of the throw in when Fintan O'Connor landed a 'mark' from a difficult angle. The Duhallow side hit the front soon after when key players Daniel O'Mahony and Niall O'Connor combined well to set up Matthew Dilworth for a long range point.

They moved two clear when Denis R O'Connor and Michael Doyle linked up well to see Niall O'Connor split the posts 0-11 to 0-9. Clyda Rovers got their second half account up and running in the 41st minute when Cian O'Sullivan pointed. The resultant kick-out saw the North Cork side win possession at midfield where Darragh Buckley cut in along the flank to set up

Impressive Kevin Graham who finished to the net 1-10 to 0-11. Over the next couple of minutes both teams missed goal scoring chances. Knocknagree had a goal scoring chance intercepted with the rebound falling to Matthew Dilworth who sent over.

Clyda Rovers also came very close when a pin point pass by Eoin Walsh found Daniel O'Callaghan on the edge of the square and his goal bound effort was brilliantly saved by the Knocknagree keeper Patrick Doyle.

Both teams traded a pointed free through Eoin Walsh and Fintan O'Connor as a point separated the teams as they headed into the last 10 minutes. During the second half Knocknagree introduced key player Eoghan McSweeney and he played a leading role in getting his side over the line.

In the 50th minute Knocknagree struck for their goal when Eoghan McSweeney's effort for point from long range came back off the post with the alert Fintan O'Connor on hand to finish to the net – 1-13 to 1-11.

They increased their lead to three points straight from the resultant kickout when Michael McSweeney set up Matthew Dilworth for a great point. Clyda Rovers with their never say die attitude refused to yield.

In the 52nd minute Conor Flanagan and Michael Forde combined well to set up Conor Corbett for a point. Further pressure saw Kevin Coffey set up James Buckley for a well taken point four minutes later.

The sides were level with two minutes of normal time remaining when Paudie Kissane picked up possession and set up Kevin Coffey for a long range point that left it all to play for when tied at 1-14 each.

In a thrilling finish both teams sensed a place in the Co final. Knocknagree finished strongly with Eoghan McSweeney kicking a crucial point that edged them in front once again.

Fintan O'Connor moved them two clear as the game headed into stoppage time. Clyda Rovers pulled a point back through Chris Buckley deep in injury time but they were unable to get the levelling score to force extra time and instead it was Knocknagree that sealed their place in final when Denis R O'Connor and Michael McSweeney worked well for Eoghan McSweeney to kick over as they emerged victors by a two point margin.

Over the hour Knocknagree had some great displays by Michael Doyle, Danny Cooper, Daniel O'Mahony, Michael Mahoney, David O'Connor, Fintan O'Connor, Matthew Dilworth, Denis R O'Connor, Michael McSweeney, Niall O'Connor and Eoghan McSweeney while Chris Kenny, Cian O'Sullivan, Michael Forde, Kevin Graham, Paudie Kissane, Conor Corbett, Daniel O'Callaghan, Cormac O'Reilly and Eoin Walsh were equally as effective for Clyda Rovers,

KNOCKNAGREE: Patrick Doyle, Michael Doyle, Kealan Buckley, Gary O'Connor, Danny Cooper, Daniel O'Mahony, Michael Mahoney, Donagh Moynihan, David O'Connor, Fintan O'Connor 1-5 (0-3f. 0-1 'mark' Matthew Dilworth 0-3, Michael McSweeney 0-1, Denis R O'Connor 0-2 (0-1f), Gearoid Looney, Niall O'Connor 0-3 Subs: Eoghan McSweeney 0-1 for Donagh Moynihan, James Dennehy for Matthew Dilworth, Timmy O'Connor for Michael Doyle.

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy, A Walsh, C Kenny, D Buckley, C O'Sullivan 0-1, S Kelly, M Forde, D Walsh, K Graham 1-2, C Flanagan 0-1, C Corbett 0-3, D Cooney, P Kissane, D O'Callaghan 0-2 (0-1f. 0-1 '45) E Walsh 0-3 (0-1f) Subs: N Hanley for D Cooney, C O'Reilly for D Buckley, J Buckley 0-1 for C O'Sullivan (inj) K Coffey 0-1 for C Flanagan, C Buckley 0-1 for K Graham (inj)

REFEREE: Pa O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers)