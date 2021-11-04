Late points see Ballygiblin through to final as Charleville bow out

HIBERNIAN HOTEL JAHC SEMI-FINAL

Ballygiblin 1-14

Charleville 0-15

The second semi final Hibernian Hotel JAHC on Wednesday evening was fought to the final whistle.

Ballygiblin and Charleville saw the lead change hands n umber of time. There was never more that two points between the teams and they were level on nine occasions.

Charleville started very well with early points by Simon Gleeson and Jake Madigan. Ballygiblin levelled when Darragh O'Flynn and Colin English pointed.

Joseph O'Sullivan landed a long range point for Ballygiblin with Kieran Cagney levelling at 0-3 each. Good play for Charleville by Brian Forde led to a fine point by James Kennedy as they led at the water break 0-4 to 0-3.

Ballygiblin did well in the half back line where Ryan Donegan, Mark Keane and Barry Coffey won a lot of possession. The only goal came from Seán O'Sullivan in the 16th minute.

Seán Buckley had three points in a row for Charleville who edged 0-7 to 1-3 ahead. Good play by Dillon Sheehan led an equalising point by Colin English. Sheehan gave the winners the lead. Colin English cut in from the wing and was denied a goal by a good save by Jack Baker with the rebound going out for a '65. Darragh Flynn pointed the ‘65 Charleville finished the half strong. They had two late points by Killian Cagney (free) and James Kennedy 1-6 to 0-9 at half-time.

Both sides exchanged points on the changeover 1-7 to 0-10 and 1-8 to 0-11. Charleville hit the front when Killian Cagney pointed a long range free. Daniel O'Connell followed with a good point. Just when it looked as if Charleville were going to pull away – it was Ballygiblin who showed great determination.

Colin English soloed through for a great point. James Kennedy had his third point for the Rathluirc side 0-14 to 1-9. Darragh Flynn with another free had just a single point between the sides at the water break 0-14 to 1-10.

Darragh Flynn levelled for the eighth time. Killian Cagney had Charleville's last score with four minutes to go. Good play by Colin English to Joseph O'Sullivan led to a foul that Flynn converted.

The final moments were very tense – Dillon Sheehan placed Colin English for a lead point with Flynn edging the winners two clear in injury time after a foul on Shane Doyle. The final whistle followed.

Best for Ballygiblin Michael Lewis, Mark Keane, Ryan Donegan, Barry Coffey, Darragh Flynn, Joseph O'Sullivan Colin English, Dillon Sheehan and Michael Walsh.

Best for Charleville Conor Fitzgerald, Brian O'Connell, Simon Gleeson, Killian Cagney, Sean Buckley and James Kennedy.

BALLYGIBLIN: Christopher Noonan, Brian O'Gorman, Michael Lewis, Cian O'Brien, Ryan Donegan, Mark Keane, Barry Coffey, Darragh Flynn (0-8f), Joseph O'Sullivan (0-1), Dean Barry, Colin English (0-4), Michael Walsh, Sean O'Sullivan (1-0), Dillon Sheehan (0-1), Aidan Donegan. Subs: Cathal O'Sullivan for Aidan Donegan, Shane Doyle for Declan Barry

CHARLEVILLE: Stephen Coughlan, Dylan Lee, Conor Fitzgerald, Jack Baker, John Walsh, Brian O'Connell, Brian Forde, Simon Gleeson (0-1), Killian Cagney (0-6f), Daniel O'Connell (0-1), Sean Buckley (0-3), Jake Madigan (0-1), Evan O'Connor, James Kennedy (0-3), Jack Kilcommons Subs: David O'Neill for Evan O'Connor, P J Copse for Daniel O'Connell

REFEREE: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)