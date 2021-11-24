Late Lismire goal blitz sinks Ballyphehane

COUNTY JUNIOR C FC SEMI-FINAL

Lismire 4-12

Ballyphehane 2-13

Lismire earned reward for their perseverance in coming from behind to snatch a dramatic victory over a brave Ballyphehane in the County JCFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s 4G.

The Duhallow side deserve great credit and showed terrific battling qualities and ultimately emerge the better side at the business end of the game.

A brave Ballyphehane enjoyed an earlier dominance that provided a sturdy platform but it wasn’t enough to sustain their efforts as their scoring rate dried up and Lismire finished on the ascendency to net a bagful of goals and register a flattering five point triumph to secure a place in the decider against Araglen.

Indeed Ballyphehane controlled matters in the opening half, setting about their task in a positive light with Steven Buckle, Danny Moore and David Welsh to the fore. Goalkeeper Daniel Sweeney made a couple of saves and ventured outfield regularly to add support to a number of attacking raids.

That helped Ballyphehane enjoy prominence and yield telling goals from Seán Fielding and Aaron West. For Lismire, they relied on Damien Finn for all of their scores in the opening half to trail 2-5 to 0-6 at the interval.

However Lismire emerged a different proposition, bursting out of the blocks on the restart, good work by Michael McSweeney set up Colm Noonan for a goal. However Ballyphehane recovered quickly and a series of raids earned points for David Welsh, Michael Barry and Cian O’Brien to enjoy a 2-12 to 1-10 grip.

But with the chips down, Lismire stepped up to the plate, prompted by the telling play of Seán McSweeney, Mark Field, Oisín O’Connor, Eamon Hayes and Darren O’Sullivan. With Ballyphehane down to 14 players owing to a black card, the game changed in the twinkling of an eye, Field stepping up from defence to net two goals in quick succession to force parity.

That made for a pulsating climax as the excitement ramped up during the closing stages with Finn posting a pair of points.

Now Lismire drove home their superiority on the run in, confirmed on a sweeping movement involving Paddy Buckley and O’Connor saw O’Sullivan finish to the net and put the icing on the cake.

LISMIRE: C Field; N O’Connor, S McSweeney, T Sheehan; P Buckley, D R Guinee, M Field 2-0; O O’Connor, M McSweeney; J Finn, E Hayes, J Sheahan 0-1; D O’Sullivan 1-1, C Noonan 1-0, D Finn 0-10 (0-7f) Subs: J Moynihan for N O’Connor, D Kearney for J Finn, S Kiely for T Sheehan

BALLYPHEHANE: D Sweeney; O Sweeney, S Buckle, J O’Brien; I O’Sullivan, D Moore, T Walsh; M Barry 0-2, C O’Brien 0-1; A West 1-5, D Young, J Thompson; S Fielding 1-1, D Welsh 0-4, P Mullins

REFEREE: C Scannell (Russell Rovers)