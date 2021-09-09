Late Kearns goal rubberstamps Cullen win in Duhallow JAFC

Cullen's Brian O'Connell shields the ball away from Liam Sugrue, Knocknagree, during the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC game at Kiskeam. Photo by John Tarrant

Duhallow JAFC

Cullen 2-13

Knocknagree 1-12

CULLEN withstood a ferocious Knocknagree effort in a thrilling Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC opening round at Kiskeam. Effort and determination were in plentiful supply, Cullen getting over the line thanks to hard work, belief and neat passages of football.

Though Knocknagree's second string gave as good as they got, Cullen possessed more of a cutting edge when the contest was delicately balanced. From a game of tight margins, fresh legs made an impact too with three of the Cullen substitutes contributing to the scoreboard.

A decent opening saw points exchanged at either end before Cullen prised open the Knocknagree defence for Luke Murphy to apply a splendid finish for the contests opening goal. Knocknagree summoned up a response, David Twomey and Daniel Murphy pointing as did 'keeper Damien Browne from a 45.

However Cullen established a foothold in the key departments through the prominent play of the Twomey brothers, Alan Regan and Brian O'Connell with a run of points to Aaron Nolan, Luke Murphy and Seamus Fleming helped build a 1-6 to 0-4 interval lead.

The sides traded points on the restart before Knocknagree stepped up a gear through the work-rate of Liam Sugrue, Karl Daly, Tadgh O'Mahony and Glenn Vaughan. And the inside corner men of Chris White and Twomey posed problems with their ball winning ability as Vaughan and White posted three points in quick succession.

With each side enjoying spells of dominance, Cullen appeared to weather the storm on points to Fachtna O'Connor, Francis Cronin and Colin O'Leary. Credit Knocknagree for never yielding, Cullen 'keeper O'Connor saved well from Daniel Murphy before Knocknagree were firmly back in the hunt, Daly the instigator of a move that allowed White find the net.

With the margin down to the minimum, Cullen weren't for caving in, they found a massive response, good work by Luke Murphy up the field created the opening for corner back Conor Kearns to billow the net for the insurance score.

CULLEN: F O'Connor 0-1f; M O'Riordan, C Hickey, C Kearns 1-0; D Twomey, S Fleming 0-1, G Twomey 0-1; J O'Sullivan, P Murphy; C Walsh, A Regan 0-1f, L Murphy 1-2; B O'Connell 0-2, A Nolan 0-2f, T O'Keeffe. Subs: F Cronin for C Walsh, P Fleming for P Murphy, C O'Leary 0-1 for M O'Riordan, C Moynihan 0-1 for T O'Keeffe.

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne 0-1 ‘45’; L Sugrue, S Daly, D Mahony; P Roche, T O'Connor 0-1, K Daly; G Vaughan 0-3, T O'Mahony; S O'Connor 0-1f, T Long, D Twomey; D Twomey 0-3, D Murphy 0-1, C White 1-2.

Referee: D O'Leary (Kiskeam)

Second half goals pave way for Castlemagner victory

Duhallow JAFC

Castlemagner 3-8

Kanturk 0-9

A dominant second half performance saw Castlemagner secure a fully deserved victory over Kanturk in the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC played in Kilbrin. The victors weren't found wanting, that forceful blast gained a handome dividend on yielding three goals put paid to Kanturk's comeback efforts.

Not for the first time, Castlemagner reserved their best form for the championship. Indeed as the contest developed, they looked the better team, showing more composure in their play and importantly more scoring options. Though conceding two green flags in quick succession to Castle' dangerman Timmy Murphy, Kanturk mounted a spirited comeback only to be stalled by a third Castlemagner goal during the latter stages.

Castlemagner had put down an early marker, dominating the initial exchanges proved fruitful on dictating the terms of engagement to land the opening three points from Danny Linehan and Murphy. After an insecure start, Kanturk settled into a solid routine , plenty of endeavour paraded by Conor Breen, Donough Duane, James Moylan and Sam Hopkins.

And going forward, Kanturk gained a reward with points from Gavin Keneghen and Hopkins though they came up against a Castlemagner defence that for stages held Kanturk's best options in a secure bind. Castlemagner recovered well on the lead in to the interval, points to Murphy and Linehan helped secure a 0-5 to 0-3 advantage.

On the restart, Castlemagner made a statement of intent, a well organised defence saw Tadhg O'Riordan, Daniel Vaughan and Denis Lucey prominent with the midfield dominance provided by former Cork minor Linehan and Cillian O'Sulllivan provided their side with an attacking platform.

And up front Timmy Murphy presented himself as a wrecking ball, too hot to handle, confirmed on a double blast of goals in quick succession.

In fairness, Kanturk weren't quite ready to roll over just yet, the introduction of Eoin Guiney made a difference as did points from Keneghen, Cian Clernon and Chris Mullane. However Castlemagner worked their way through a nervous spell to finish on the ascendency and a third goal from O'Sullivan pleased management and supporters at the full time whistle.

CASTLEMAGNER: D O'Callaghan, D Lucey, P O'Leary, T O'Riordan; A O'Keeffe, C Murphy, D Vaughan; C O'Sullivan 1-0, D Linehan 0-4; T Murphy 2-3, D Murphy, D Gayer; S Tobin, D Whooley, D O'Sullivan 0-1. Subs: J Bourke, L Fitzmaurice

KANTURK: R Cashman; A Murphy, D O'Connor, A McAulliffe; O Daly, D Kenneally, C Breen; B O'Sullivan, C Mullane 0-1; C Clernon 0-1, D Duane 0-1, J Moylan; G Keneghen 0-3f, C Burke, S Hopkins 0-2f. Subs: E Guiney for O Daly, J Buckley for A McAulliffe, D Guiney for C Burke, E Rea for S Hopkins.

Referee: J Hartnett (Boherbue)

Boherbue hit scoring spree against Lyre

Duhallow JAFC

Boherbue 3-27

Lyre 0-4

Defending holders Boherbue romped home to a comprehensive victory over Lyre to a one sided opening game to the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC at Kanturk.

Having disappointed in a county final defeat to Iveleary and questions on having to restart the process all over again, Boherbue answered in emphatic fashion of their intent to go in search of a fifth consecutive divisional title and a ticket to get onto the county series once again. On this occasion, a depleted Boherbue held the much greater firepower and their voracious work-rate throughout the park dictated every line.

Likewise, a Lyre side going through a transition were missing a number of regulars and for the second consecutive year, despite a commendable effort at stages, they were outclassed, unable to build up any sort of momentum which might had given a few anxious moments.

The victors laid the foundation in the opening half with a real tour de force, the defence anchored by Daniel Buckley, Mikie O’Gorman and Kevin Cremin held command, helped by assertive midfield workers in Pa Daly and Brian Murphy. Upfield, the Boherbue attack were on the same telepathic wavelength with Ross O'Connor, Andrew O’Connor and Adrian Murphy thriving on the ball and found the range with an assortment of points.

Lyre struggled in many departments, their lone contribution to the scoreboard came courtesy of a Kevin Tarrant point. Trailing 0-15 to 0-1 at the interval, Lyre faced a major uphill battle. In fairness to Lyre, they battled gamely with Alan Coughlan chalking down a trio of points.

However, Boherbue remained clinical when the opportunities presented, Adrian Murphy led the goal scoring following by further green flags to Jack Daly and Dan Sheehan to rubberstamp the most comprehensive of victories.

Not too much to learn from either side, Boherbue, on this show will be strongly fancied to retain their crown. Disappointment for Lyre, they can convene in the aftermath of two hurling games and attempt to improve for their outing in the Group stages against Kiskeam.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; J Daly 1-1, N Murphy, C O’Keeffe; D Buckley, M O’Gorman 0-1, K Cremin 0-3; P Daly, B Murphy; R O’Connor 0-4, D McCarthy 0-4, Andrew O’Connor 0-3; Alan O’Connor 0-2, A Murphy 1-5, D Sheahan 1-4.

LYRE: G Mannix; N Twomey; J McSweeney, J Archdeacon; E Buckley, K Sexton, F Murphy; C O’Keeffe, K Tarrant 0-1; D Murphy, A Coughlan 0-3, E O’Brien; D Barrett, T Vaughan, T Sheehan. Subs. P Lyons for K Sexton, K Sexton for J Archdeacon.

Referee: J Kelleher (St. John’s)