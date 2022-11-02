Late Dromtariffe goal not enough to deny impressive Kilshanning a semi-final berth

A scramble for possession between Eoin O'Sullivan (Kilshannig) and Kevin Cremin (Dromtarriffe) during the Co-Op Superstores County JAFHC in Charleville Photo by John Tarrant

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY JAHC QUARTER-FINAL

Kilshannig 1-19

Dromtarriffe 1-16

Kilshannig's 2022 success in football and hurling continued on Saturday in heavy playing conditions where they overcame Dromtarriffe in the County JAHC quarter-final at Charleville.

Heavy rain prior to the game made for heavy conditions. The game was close and tough all through and played in a very sporting manner. Dromtarriffe had the aid of the wind in the opening half.

Evan Murphy opened the scoring for Dromtarriffe in the third minute. Kilshannig had their first score by Jack Twomey after eight minutes. Diarmuid O'Sullivan cut in from the corner and came close to a goal being denied by Dermot Cremin.

Tomas Howard with a fine point edged Dromtarriffe ahead. In the 12th minute a foul on impressive Colm O'Shea led to a Kieran Twomey pointed free. Stephen Coyne replied for the Duhallow side.

At the end of the first quarter they were level when Diarmuid O'Sullivan placed the outstanding Jack Twomey for another point. Both sides had four wides each in the opening quarter.

Jack Twomey edged Kilshannig ahead. Good play by Conor Murphy to Éanna O'Hanlon led to a foul with Jack Twomey pointing the free. Darren O'Connor cut the lead to a point. Jack Twomey and Brandon Murphy exchanged a point before Tomas Howard with a free levelled at 0-6 apiece.

Both sides had six wides each by the 25th minute. Dromtarriffe did well in the last remaining minutes. Tomas Howard (2) and Kevin Cremin with points had Dromtarriffe leading 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time.

Kilshannig had nine wides in the first half while Dromtarriffe had eight. Kilshannig introduced Dermot Twomey for the second half. Twomey had an instant impact with an early point.

In the 33rd minute a long puck-out by David Kearney found Jack Twomey who placed the inrushing Paddy Walsh for a great goal that levelled 1-7 to 0-10. The Duhallow side had a wide before Tomas Howard edged them ahead from a free.

Eoin O'Sullivan forced a '65 that Kieran Twomey converted. Daniel O'Keeffe cut through the Kilshannig defence, but David Kearney saved well with the rebound going out for a '65. Jack Twomey (free) and Brandon Murphy exchanged a point before Dermot Twomey with a great point edged Kilshannig 1-10 to 0-12 clear.

Kilshannig’s defence became very prominent as Dromtarriffe piled on the pressure. Colm O'Shea and Eoghan Burke landed long range points before Stephen Coyne kept Dromtarriffe in touch.

The Kilshannig full-back line were also under pressure but dealt very well with some dangerous situations. Kieran Twomey with a pointed free had the winners 1-13 to 0-13 ahead at the end of the third quarter.

Brandon Murphy closed the gap to two points. Good play by Eoghan Burke led to a great point by Paddy Walsh. Dromtarriffe continued to pile on the pressure with Conor O'Callaghan, Tomas Howard, and Stephen Coyne and Brandon Murphy very effective.

They tried very hard for a goal that did not come. Good play by Joseph Cronin and Brian Guerin led to Dermot Twomey gaining possession and clearing. Colm O'Shea and Éanna O'Hanlon worked well for Killian O'Hanlon who pointed opening up a four-point lead 1-15 to 0-14.

A foul on Éanna O'Hanlon led to a pointed free by Kieran Twomey. Tomas Howard kept Dromtarriffe in touch with a free. Killian O'Hanlon struck a massive point as Kilshannig edged 1-17 to 0-15 clear.

Both sides made late substitutions. Seán Howard and Killian O'Hanlon swapped a point with Éanna O'Hanlon opening up a six point lead entering the end of normal time 1-19 to 0-16.

Five minute of injury time were played. In the last minute Tomas Howard had a goal for Dromtarriffe after a four man attack. The final whistle followed on the puck-out with Kilshannig through to meet Ballinascarthy in the Co semi final week end November 11.

KILSHANNIG: D Kearney; C O’Shea 0-1, B Guerin, J Cronin; E Bourke 0-1, B Curtin, K Twomey 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1’65); C Murphy, P Walsh 1-1; J Twomey 0-7 (0-4f), E O’Sullivan, K O’Hanlon 0-3; Diarmuid O’Sullivan, E O’Hanlon 0-1, Darragh O’Sullivan Subs: D Twomey 0-2 for Darragh O’Sullivan, J Kearney for C Murphy, E O’Sullivan for K Twomey, D Murphy for E O’Hanlon

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; K Cremin 0-1, M O’Brien, R Daly; M O’Gorman, J Murphy, C O’Callaghan; E Murphy 0-1, D O’Keeffe; J Kelleher, T Howard 1-6 (1-3f), S Coyne 0-3; B Murphy 0-3, D O’Connor 0-1, S Howard 0-1 Subs: M O’Connor for M O’Gorman, A Daly for J Kelleher

REFEREE: B Murphy (Carrigtwohill)