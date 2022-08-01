Late Doyle show secures draw for Charleville against St Finbarrs in Cork PSHC

Charleville boss Mark Foleyw as pleased with how his charges performed against St Finbarrs in Mallow last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

CO-OP SUPERSTOES COUNTY PSHC ROUND 1

Charleville 0-25

St Finbarrs 2-19

Charleville hurling has had some special days over the last 10 years with silverware a plenty collected on the steps of Páirc Uí Rinn and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but while there was no trophy on offer in Mallow last Saturday night the Avondhu men will still hold the result up with some of the greater days the club has seen.

After being pummelled by St Finbarr’s in the 2021 championship opener at the same venue the men in red set about righting the wrongs of last season as they once more took on the city side in front of a large crowd at Carrigoon.

Few gave Charleville a serious chance of causing an upset against Ger Cunningham’s side but after 60+ minutes of thrilling action (particularly the 30 minutes of the second half) Charleville’s Jack Doyle slotted over his 10th point of the game – securing a famous draw for the North Cork side – and nothing more than they deserved.

Although named on the programme, both Damien and Conor Cahalane sat this one out (injured) however Jack Cahalane was prominent at corner-forward. Ben Cunningham (son of manager Ger) was the main scoring threat for the victors throughout with Brian Hayes and Eoghan Finn also major threats.

For Charleville, Doyle was impressive both from play and from placed balls while Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon excelled in the early exchanges – bagging his first score inside 15 seconds - and for long periods of the second half just when his side needed the lift.

Mark Kavanagh at 15, Jack Buckley at six and Jack O’Callaghan at corner back also showed well as the game progressed as did Oran O’Connell, Conor Buckley and Gavin Kelleher who bagged a half dozen points between them.

Charleville manager Mark Foley was delighted with the result and the performance given by his charges on the night.

“Scores are hard enough to come by at this level but after giving up the first goal the way we did, then a point and then another goal soon after that wasn’t great but the way the lads fought back, the scores they got, the character they showed was brilliant.

“It was a fantastic achievement to score 25 times on the opening day of the championship against opposition like St Finbarr’s shows that there is loads of talent in Charleville and loads of talent throughout Cork at the moment. It was a high scoring, exciting game – right out of the top drawer.

“We are happy with the draw but perhaps if we managed the game better we would have got a better result, but we will take the draw. This time last year we were after getting a hiding off the Barr’s so tonight it was absolutely crucial that we got something from the game and we have to be happy enough.”

From the off, this was a lively contest with both sides pushing hard at the opposition. Charleville were first on the board with a superb score from Fitzgibbon, followed by a free from Doyle.

The boys in blue weren’t long getting back on level terms with Cunningham punishing all infringements with devastating accuracy.

Charleville stuck to the task throughout the first half but scores were much harder got for the North Cork men. The Barr’s slotting over with ease when the opportunities arose. 0-11 to 0-9 at the interval in favour of the City men.

Charleville, playing with the wind in the second half hit four of the opening five points from the restart (Fitzgibbon and Doyle sharing) to again lead by one, but a wonderful piece of skill from Cunningham saw him goal from out near the wing when an opportunity came his way.

Charleville looked shocked yet things would get soon after when Brain Hayes got the Barr’s second goal. It hard to see a comeback from from here, but this is Charleville hurling and when this club is on the pitch anything can happen.

And thankfully for those in red it did as seven of the last 10 points went the way of Charleville. A wonderful reward for a never say did attitude that prevails in Charleville.

Next up for Charleville is a crack at another major championship contender, Sarsfields, next Saturday night in Mallow while the Barr’s take on Blackrock at Páirc Uí Rinn.

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; B Hennessy, G O’Connor 0-1, B O’Connor; E Twomey, E Finn 0-2; P Buggy 0-2, C Keane, B Cunningham 1-10 (7f, 1.65); W Buckley, B Hayes 1-3, J Cahalane 0-1. Sub: C Doolan for C Keane (43)

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; J Kilcommons, J Meade, J O’Callaghan; A Dennehy, J Buckley, F Cagney; D Casey 0-1, D Fitzgibbon 0-5 (1f); G Kelleher 0-2, C Buckley 0-2, J Doyle 0-10 (8f); O O’Connell 0-2, A Cagney 0-1, M Kavanagh 0-2. Subs: D Butler for F Cagney, J Barry for Kelleher (both 54)

REFEREE: C Lane (Banteer)