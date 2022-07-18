Last gasp Ballentyne point secures Freemount breakthrough in Cork JBHC final

Freemount winners of the 2022 Co-Op Superstores Co. JBHC at Pairc Uí Rinn Photo by John Tarrant

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY JBHC FINAL

Freemount 1-18

Randal Óg 1-17

Freemount came back from the brink for a priceless and historic victory over Randal Óg in a dramatic Co-Op Superstores Junior B hurling county championship Final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Not for the first time, it appeared lady luck wasn’t on Freemount’s side when Randal Óg netted a lead goal in the first minute of injury time. Many a case that the concession of a major would sting a team, but on this occasion Freemount recovered from the sucker punch blow with late points including a Páidí Collins free to draw the game before the biggest cheer of the afternoon was reserved for Jason Ballentyne’s match winning point from distance.

With both sides suffering reversals in deciders from recent seasons, Freemount derived huge satisfaction and confidence from the manner in which they seized the initiative after a nervous start. At key stages, Freemount exhibited much more urgency and hurled without inhibition.

The opening minutes were frantic with Randal Óg surging into a two point lead courtesy of consecutive points from Seán Daly and Seadna Crowley.

Having lost a county football final seven days previously, Freemount raised their performance and might well have goaled only for a Tommy Nunan rasper divert wide off a post.

However, Nunan enjoyed a better return albeit in a fortuitous manner when his long 60 metre delivery bounced awkwardly in front of Randal Óg ‘keeper Barry O’Sullivan and over the line despite an attempted intervention by the net-minder.

With Ballentyne in fine shooting form, Freemount held an edge before last season’s defeated finalists Randal Óg offered a sense of purpose through the efforts of Eoin O’Donovan, Kieran O’Brien, Cian O’Neill and sharpshooter Seán Daly.

Daly delivered a master class in shooting with a pair of excellent pointed frees and another from play. Freemount were untidy at times and a barren 13 minute ended on a much needed Seán Fehin point.

However, Freemount produced an early ace on the introduction of substitute Aidan O’Flynn. Australian based, his first outing for the club since 2018 yielded an immediate point for parity before points to Collins, Nunan and Denis Curtin helped Freemount hold an interval lead 1-8 to 0-9.

The action swung back and forth on the restart, Randal Óg points from Daly, Seamus Crowley and Donncha Collins offset by likewise scores to Flynn, Kevin O’Connor and Páidí Collins.

In general play, Freemount stood up manfully to the challenge with Shane O’Callaghan, Cathal Broderick, Ballentyne and Nunan shading key departments.

Marksman Collins delivered telling points from various angles, a chance of a goal went a begging, O’Flynn and Jason Ballantyne combining only for Seán Fehin to pass up the opportunity though Collins pointed the resultant ’65.

However, Freemount looked well positioned after a Kevin O’Connor point helped secure a 1-16 to 0-16 grip by the 55th minute. With Randal Óg refusing to throw in the towel, the drama was about to unfold.

Daly obliged with a point as Randal failed to capitalise from a follow up short puck out. That failed to deflate the Ballinacarriga men and they appeared to gain a vital breakthrough in the first minute of injury time. Sam Kingston touched home a Seadhna Crowley delivery.

The pain of the past surely drove Freemount forward to erase past reversals, the men in maroon roused themselves in a magnificent comeback, the ice-cool Collins pointed from a difficult angle to restore parity.

Probably both sides would have settled for extra time but Freemount were having none of it and with just seconds remaining, Ballentyne won possession and in the blink of an eye, the ball bisected the uprights for a score worthy of the occasion.

Soon it was all over, the full time whistle heralded history for Freemount, all associated with the club rightly celebrating one of the most satisfying wins in the club’s history.

FREEMOUNT: J Morrissey, S McSweeney, S O’Callaghan, J Walsh; C Broderick, M Ballantyne, J Ballentyne 0-2; T Nunan 1-2, D Curtin 0-1, K O’Connor 0-2, S Fehin 0-1, P Curtin; M O’Callaghan, P Collins 0-7 (0-4f, 0-2 ’65), D O’Flynn Subs: A O’Flynn 0-3, M McSweeney

RANDAL ÓG: B O’Sullivan; P Duggan, C O’Neill, K O’Brien; E O’Donovan, P Collins 0-1, C O’Neill; S Daly 0-8 (5f), C Nyhan; L O’Donovan, D Collins 0-5, P Crowley; P O’Sullivan, S Kingston 1-0, Seadhna Crowley 0-2 Sub: Seamus Crowley 0-1, K Dullea

REFEREE: P O’Mahony (Inniscarra)