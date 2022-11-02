Knocknagree come unstuck in face of St Michaels’ ferocious hunger

Eoghan Mc Sweeney Knocknagree releases the ball as Peter Cunningham St Michaels gives chase in the Bon Secours Senior A Football Championship Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by George Hatchell

BON SECOURS COUNTY SAFC FINAL

St Michaels 2-7

Knocknagree 0-6

Disappointment for Knocknagree on succumbing to a far sharper St Michaels in the Bon Secours SAFC Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Hopes of a Knocknagree grand slam of outright titles were denied by a St Michaels side that exorcised the demons of past failures, fully banished on this occasion to deliver on their promise and gain elevation to Premier Senior ranks alongside neighbours Nemo Rangers, St. Finbarrs, Douglas and formidable sides outside the city.

Far from a classic and relatively low scoring encounter, St Michaels delivered huge satisfaction and confidence from the manner in which they seized the initiative after a hesitant opening.

When the sides met in the group stages, corner forward Adam Hennessy stepped up to the plate with two goals, again in the final, Hennessy’s magic touch came back to haunt Knocknagree with a further brace that shifted the outcome firmly in St Michaels’ direction.

Knocknagree brought plenty of enthusiasm to the challenge, enjoying a decent start only to come up against a St Michaels side, banking on big time experience.

Indeed as the contest aged, the Knocknagree attack were unable to penetrate to the extent required on a teak tough St Michaels rearguard that conceded just two points in the second half.

The new champions endured a nervous opening, shooting four wides in the early exchanges though Keith Hegarty did register the opening point. Knocknagree held their own once Michael McSweeney delivered a point, the score allowed the Duhallow outsiders get their act together having found it difficult to win possession from restarts.

A spell of dominance saw Michael Mahony, Daniel O’Mahony and Danny Cooper display an understanding in the Knocknagree defence. A free from Fintan O’Connor came back off the upright only for Niall O’Connor to react smartly and pop over the crossbar.

And in a free flowing Knocknagree move covering the length of the park saw Eoghan McSweeney deliver a superb point for a 0-3 to 0-1 advantage. However, St Michaels weren’t found wanting, Daniel Meaney pointing before they carved out the Knocknagree defence, Tom Lenihan instigated the move for Eric Hegarty to lay off to Hennessy to fire home for a crucial goal.

Hegarty added to the Michael’s tally only for Knocknagree to dig their way back, Fintan O’Connor delivered from a long range free. And Knocknagree came close to a goal, St Michaels’ ‘keeper Martin Burke pushed a rasper from Denis R O’Connor outside the post with Patrick Doyle off target from the resultant '45.

The latter stages to the opening half were disrupted owing to injuries, St Michaels forced to replace Andrew Murphy and Daniel Lenihan before a Robbie Cotter point helped secure a 1-4 to 0-4 advantage at half-time.

On the restart, the city men turned the screw, Daniel Meaney outstanding at midfield, ably abetted by Hegarty. Again Cotter again obliged and in a productive attack, Peter Cunningham delivered a brilliant point before Cunningham might well have added a goal only to be foiled by a stunning reaction save from Knocknagree custodian Doyle.

Though operating with the aid of a breeze, Knocknagree waited until the 45th minute to open their second half, Fintan O’Connor on target with a much needed point to trim the arrears 1-6 to 0-5.

However, the St Michaels response was exemplary, Hennessy split the uprights before the same player darted into space on taking a pass from man of the match Hegarty to clip the ball to the net past Doyle for his second goal.

Trailing 2-7 to 0-5, Knocknagree faced a mountain to climb and they forfeited a great chance of a goal, but Matthew Dilworth’s effort shaved the bottom right hand post. Though Knocknagree applied a direct route operation during the closing 10 minutes, unfortunately, they failed to get in on a goal that might have provided a spark wasn’t forthcoming.

That allowed St Michaels to keep Knocknagree at arm’s length, counting down the minutes and ultimately sweet redemption after a series of false dawns over the past decade.

St MICHAELS: M Burke; S Keating, J Golden, D Corkery; T Lenihan, A O’Callaghan, P Cunningham 0-1; A Murphy, D Meaney 0-1; D Lenihan, K Hegarty, 0-1, E Hickey; R Cotter 0-2f, E Hegarty 0-1, A Hennessy. 2-1 Subs: R O’Shaughnessy for D Lenihan (25 inj), L O’Sullivan for A Murphy (30 inj), E O’Donovan for R Cotter (49), M O’Keeffe for A Hennessy (60), R Coleman for S Keating (60)

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; M Doyle, K Buckley, G O’Connor; D Cooper, D O’Mahony, M Mahoney; E McSweeney 0-2 (0-1f), David O’Connor; F O’Connor 0-2, M Dilworth, G Looney; Denis R O’Connor, M McSweeney 0-1, N O’Connor 0-1 Subs: D Moynihan for N O’Connor (49), K Cronin for F O’Connor (49), D Twomey for D R O’Connor (59), T O’Connor for M Doyle ( 59), J Dennehy for M Dilworth (59)

REFEREE: James Regan (Lough Rovers)

Talking Point

St Michaels ended a barren run of failing to deliver to sample silverware having come up short in their previous six outings in finals. Crucially when the city men upped their pace and work-rate, Knocknagree’s work-rate dipped and gradually the game slipped from their grasp to allow St. Michael’s put an end to many years of hurt with an exemplary display full of pride and passion

Turning Point

A goal in each half from Adam Hennessy were key scores, repeating the feat he did against Knocknagree in the opening round of the championship. Knocknagree lacked scores and their hopes receded when St Michaels bagged a second goal in the 50th min, man of the match Eric Hegarty the provider for Hennessy to raise a second green flag.

Top player

Defensively, St. Michael’s were secure on limiting Knocknagree to only 0-6, at the opposite end, there was plenty of energy and movement to the champions attack, Hennessy bagged a brace of goals, his colleague in the full forward line Eric Hegarty emerged a powerful influence on winning key ball and distributing superbly that duly earned the Man of the Match gong.

Next Up

St. Michael's return to the Premier Senior ranks for 2023, their patience rewarded on enduring a frustrating past decade whereas Knocknagree's upward spiral is stalled, the winter to plan ahead for a competitive Senior A grade.