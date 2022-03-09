Kingston not getting carried away after ‘workmanlike’ display

Cork manager Kieran Kingston speaking to RTÉ before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kieran Kingston was never likely to be bouncing around the bowels of Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday night after watching his charges take down Galway by six points in Round 4 of the National hurling League Division 1.

Four wins from four sets Cork up nicely for a crack at a title that they haven’t won in the 21st century (1998 the last time they came out on top), but the manager wasn’t having any of talk that his side were on the cusp of something great – three simple words put pay to that.

“It was workmanlike,” noting more nothing less from the man charged with bringing the good times back to Leeside.

Kingston was in sombre mood after the game as he expressed sympathies from Cork hurling to the Shefflin family after the sudden death of Paul Shefflin – brother of Galway manager Henry Shefflin.

“It was a strange occasion in many ways, given what had happened in the last 24 hours.

“It’s important for us, on behalf of Cork hurling, to extend our sympathies and condolences to the immediate and extended Shefflin family on what is a terrible situation.

“Hurling and all that goes with it is way down the list when it comes to things like that. It’s so far away that it’s not even in the same stratosphere.”

Kingston acknowledged that the game wasn’t one for the purists and that Galway are a far better side than the team that skulked away come the final whistle.

“It was flat at times but, in saying that, we know that Galway are a really top side. They [Galway] are considered by many as a threat to the All-Ireland champions or maybe the number one threat.”

Cork may well be on the cusp of ending a barren spell when it comes to national silverware, but Kingston was insistent that neither he or his charges have discussed anything to do with winning the league.

“We haven’t mentioned that [winning the league]. We didn’t mention it before tonight and we haven’t mentioned it during the league. We set out our stall at the start of the league and I said after last week that we were happy with the progress we were making.

“We’re happy with where we’re at now but all we’re thinking about is the next training session and getting ready for the game in Wexford Park. We haven’t earned the right to talk about titles.”

While the performance wasn’t as Kingston would have hoped for the result was – especially against a side that have had Cork’s measure on more than one occasion in recent years.

“We also know that our record against them over the last decade isn’t good, so no matter what Galway team was coming down tonight, they were going to be very competitive. We needed to be ready for that, albeit that we did not hit the heights of the previous week.”

Kingston as pleased with some aspects of the performance, particularly the killer instinct that seems to growing within the camp.

“I thought that in the first ten or 12 minutes, we really controlled the game but it didn’t reflect on the scoreboard. It was pleasing in the second half too that we went for goal a few times when points were on. It didn’t work out – the last pass didn’t stick – but that was encouraging.”

Watergrasshill’s Dáire O’Leary was one player that Kingston spoke about after the game and the manager was happy that the challenge faced by the young man will bring on his hurling no end.

“He’s had a couple of outings and he had a tough task, up against Conor Whelan, one of the best forwards in the game.

“That was obviously a good challenge and that’ll bring on his experience another bit. We have Dáire, Ciarán Joyce was missing tonight, we have Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly from last year’s team, Seán Twomey and Brian Roche came in. It’s good to see those lads get a bit of game-time.

“We made five changes from the Limerick game and made changes before the other two games too. It’s important in making those changes to stay competitive because that reflects well on our squad and I thought we did that well tonight.”

While the county Board and Páirc Uí Chaoimh officials may have been disappointed at the mini pitch invasion that greeted the full-time whistle Kingston himself was happy to see youngsters getting their chance to get up close and personal with the county’s top stars.

“It is great for all the young kids to get up close and personal with stars like Patrick Horgan and all the other lads. Players getting their pictures taken with fans, it is kind of what it is all about – especially on a night like this.

“There is a great buzz around the team and I think you could see that at the full-time whistle tonight.”