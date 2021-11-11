Kilworth denied county semi-final spot by Douglas winner in added time

COUNTY JAFC QUARTER-FINAL

Douglas 1-12

Kilworth 2-8

Kilworth saw a county championship semi-final place slip through their fingers in agonising fashion as Douglas scored four late points – including the winner from a ‘45’ in added-on time – to emerge victors by the narrowest of margins in the County JAFC quarter-final at Mourneabbey on Saturday last. In a keenly contested encounter the issue was in the balance all through.

The opening stages saw the sides level at 0-1 apiece before a good movement involving David Twomey and Eoin McGrath resulted in Liam Whelan kicking over a fine point for the North Cork champions in the 13th minute.

Two minutes later Douglas missed the games first goal scoring opportunity when a delivery by Mark Dolan was gathered by Eoin O’Sullivan where his effort at goal was well saved by the Kilworth keeper Thomas Twomey.

Nevertheless Douglas were back on parity just before the water break when Sam Collins, Brendan Powter and Mark Dolan linked up well to set up Andrew Cotter for a well taken point.

When play resumed The City side shaded matters for a while and a point each by Mark Dolan and Andrew Cotter moved them double scores in front.

Kilworth responded when the impressive Eoin Carey scored a great point in the 23rd minute. The Avondhu side struck for the first of their two goals moments later when a quickly taken free by Noel McNamara set up Brian Sheehan who finished to the top corner of the Douglas net 1-3 to 0-4.

In the run up to the break Kilworth exerted most of the pressure with Eoin Carey, Eoin McGrath, Will Condon, Brian Sheehan, James McCarthy and Nathan Byrne doing very well. They added two more points courtesy of Brian Sheehan and Noel McNamara while Fionn Sheehan had a point for the City side that left a goal between the teams at the interval 1-5 to 0-5.

On the changeover both teams enjoyed their moments during the entire third quarter. Brian Sheehan (2), David Curtin, Eoin O’Sullivan, Andrew Cotter and Eoin Carey were on target with points as Kilworth maintained a three point cushion when leading by 1-8 to 0-8.

As the half went on the Douglas challenge grew in stature. In the 48th minute they were back on level terms when substitute Alan Murray was first to react to finish to the net after Eoin O’Sullivan’s effort at goal was saved by the Kilworth keeper Thomas Twomey.

Just when Douglas seemed right in the contest it was Kilworth that struck for their second goal in the 54th minute when Eoin Carey placed Leo Coffey who cut through the Douglas backline to score a great goal and at this stage they looked on course for a place in the semi-finals.

Douglas refused to give in and threw caution to the wind in the closing moments with Eoin O’Sullivan, Mark Dolan, Brendan Powter, Fionn Sheehan, Jamie Davis, David Curtin and Johnny Farrell finishing in a very determined manner. Adam Cantwell got their revival in motion when he kicked over from long range. Johnny Farrell and Mark Dolan followed with points that forced level at 2-8 to 1-11.

With extra-time looming the City side forced a ‘45’ in injury time that Eoin O’Sullivan converted. Kilworth tried hard to secure the equalising score but it was not to be with Douglas emerging victors by the narrowest of margins.

DOUGLAS: C O’Leary, O Kelly, D Sheehan, F O’Lunaigh, D Curtin 0-1, J Davis, C Kenny, B Collins, E O’Sullivan 0-3 (2 ‘45’), S Collins, F Sheehan 0-1, B Powter, T Barry, M Dolan 0-2, A Cotter 0-3 (2f). Subs: A Cantwell 0-1 for S Collins (inj), S Geaney for D Sheehan (inj), J Farrell 0-1f for T Barry, A Murray 1-0 for A Cotter.

KILWORTH: T Twomey, L Carey, D Twomey, A O’Hara, L Whelan 0-1, E McGrath, J McCarthy, S Keane, N Byrne, J Sheehan, E Carey 0-2, W Condon, B Sheehan 1-4 (0-1f), N McNamara 0-1, L Coffey 1-0. Subs: D Jordan for J Sheehan, R Jordan for L Coffey (inj), B Roche for W Condon (blood).

Referee: Paddy O’Sullivan (Glenville)