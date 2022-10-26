Kilshannig’s rise through the football ranks continues apace as Premier Intermediate football beckons

There was little doubting as the Kilshannig and Aghabullogue County Final cruised towards its inevitable conclusion that the best side in the Intermediate ‘A’ grade was going to come through and win.

After a 14-week season, it was Kilshannig that not only took the title but that they have also progressed to the Premier IFC for 2023, not bad for a side that were still plying their trade in the junior divisions just three seasons ago.

In 2019, it was all about Kilshannig, as they swept the boards to win the Junior A title in style, and this season, the Glantane side were no less impressive. They dominated proceedings throug the season and finishing the year as they would have wanted – powering up the steps of Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

This year, while the result was the same as it was in 2019, Kilshannig went through a difficult campaign with their star man, Killian O’Hanlon, battling back from a cruciate injury to finally lead his side to yet another promotion.

O’Hanlon was a big loss to Cork in recent times and left an even bigger hole when absent from the men in blue but thanks to some impressive rehab the towering midfielder made a significant impact in Kilshannig’s 2022 season and had the honour of lifting the trophy last Sunday – a moment that was significant for all in Kilshannig’s stable.

While O’Hanlon’s influence on the team and indeed on the final last weekend was telling, the cork star was far from the only man in blue that impressed as plenty compatriots stood tall when required.

Last Sunday, Tom Cunningham was the most influential player on the pitch, bagging 1-5 over the course of the 60+ minutes, but also dominating the game in other ways as he kept his side on the front foot from the first to the final whistle.

Bill Curtin and Colm O’Shea were magnificent at the back and kept a highly effective Aghabullogue side to just 10 points – the lack of a goal on the day key to the Muskerry men’s inability to turn this one around.

The threat posed by Éanna O’Hanlon and Cunningham was also key as Kildorrery opened up the first real lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

The opening score from Ciarán O’Sullivan inside 20 seconds showed the intent from Kilshannig but John Corkery’s response moments later showed that his side too was up for the fight.

The early game tit-for-tat scoring afforded both sides the opportunity to test the water but it was Aghabullogue that led at the break by three – deserved but hardly clinical.

The old cliché that ‘goals win games’ would ultimately prove to be very apt here as Cunningham’s second half intervention would ultimately prove to be a significant element of the difference between these sides.

The goal when it came, third quarter, arrived just at the right time for Kilshannig as they had opened up a four-point lead at that stage – the goal all but killed off Aghabullogue’s chances.

Credit to the vanquished side, they did continue to push on, but Kilshannig, and O’Hanlon in particular, were well skilled in the art of seeing a game out – no question about who the winners were going to be from 10 out.

For Aghabullogue, the loss will be significant but unlikely to be fatal as the club will look to regroup and go again when the 2023 season begins. Losses like the one they just suffered can be motivating factors for the following season’s challenge – only time will tell if the boys in green can benefit from the 2022 experience.

On the other side of the contest, Kilshannig will celebrate for some time yet, as the club prepares for life in the more advanced grade of Premier Intermediate.

On one hand the Avondhu club will be disappointed that they can’t continue their winning run into the provincial setting and perhaps compete for a Munster title but on the other side, the players will be happy that for the remaining of the current calendar year they can enjoy the fruits of their labour before preparing for what will be a much more significant challenge in 2023.

Kilshannig are genuinely going through a golden period with both players and management and will look to capitalise on the talent that they have at their disposal in the coming years.

The history books are full of names of sides that have gone from Junior to senior in double-quick time (Charleville hurlers, Kanturk’s footballers and hurlers, Knocknagree to name just a few) – perhaps Kilshannig will be the next side to make it to the senior ranks.

2023 will be an exciting year for one of the up and coming clubs in Cork club football.