Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kilshannig’s rise through the football ranks continues apace as Premier Intermediate football beckons

Diarmuid Sheehan

For a team that was plying their trade in the junior divisions just three seasons ago, Kilshannig’s progress up the ranks has been very impressive

Evan O'Sullivan, Aghabullogue, goes to ground under the challenge of Kilshannig's Colm O'Shea in the County Intermediate 'A' Football Championship Final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Photo by George Hatchell Expand

Close

Evan O'Sullivan, Aghabullogue, goes to ground under the challenge of Kilshannig's Colm O'Shea in the County Intermediate 'A' Football Championship Final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Photo by George Hatchell

Evan O'Sullivan, Aghabullogue, goes to ground under the challenge of Kilshannig's Colm O'Shea in the County Intermediate 'A' Football Championship Final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Photo by George Hatchell

Evan O'Sullivan, Aghabullogue, goes to ground under the challenge of Kilshannig's Colm O'Shea in the County Intermediate 'A' Football Championship Final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Photo by George Hatchell

corkman

There was little doubting as the Kilshannig and Aghabullogue County Final cruised towards its inevitable conclusion that the best side in the Intermediate ‘A’ grade was going to come through and win.

After a 14-week season, it was Kilshannig that not only took the title but that they have also progressed to the Premier IFC for 2023, not bad for a side that were still plying their trade in the junior divisions just three seasons ago.

Privacy