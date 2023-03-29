Kilshannig take Division 4 points from Naomh Aban

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 4

Kilshannig 1-11

Naomh Aban 0-8

This County Football League Division 4 game was played in very wet conditions at Glantane on Friday night.

Exchanges were close with both defences very solid. Diarmuid O'Sullivan opened the scoring with an early point for the home side. Deaglun Ó h'Allamhain levelled in the sixth minute.

Kilshannig used the short passing at speed to great effect and quick-fire points by Jack Twomey and Ben Creedon opened up a 0-3 to 0-1 lead. Darragh Ó Laoghaire pointed for the Mid Cork side with Dan Ó Ceallaigh levelling at 0-3 each.

Edmund Ó Mir edged Naomh Aban ahead. Kilshannig replied with a long range free by Kieran Twomey. Kilshannig had their goal by substitute David Guiney following good play by Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Damian Murphy. Edmund Ó Mir had three points for the visitors. Kieran Twomey with a free gave the winners an interval lead 1-5 to 0-7.

The strong wind increased in the second half assisting the home side. Naomh Aban were under pressure all through this half and had just a single point (free) by Ó Mir.

Kilshannig had a lot of wides. They did well in the half backline and midfield sectors but found scores hard to secure. They had six points in this half by Kieran Twomey (three), Ben Creedon, Brian Guerin and Darragh O'Sullivan as they emerged winners by a six-point margin.

Best for Kilshannig Bill Curtin, Shane Murphy, Brian Guerin, Damian Murphy, Kieran Twomey and Ben Creedon. For Naomh Aban Eanna Ó Criodain, Edmund Ó Mir, Dan Ó Ceallaigh, Deaglun Ó hAllamhain and Tomás Ó Criodain did well.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, P Walsh, E Burke, S O'Connell, B Curtin, C O'Shea, S Murphy, J Twomey 0-1, B Guerin 0-1, D Murphy, M Twomey, E Healy, B Creedon 0-2, K Twomey 0-5 (2f), Diarmuid O'Sullivan 0-1 Subs: D Guiney 1-0 for C O'Shea (inj), C Murphy for J Twomey, Darragh O'Sullivan 0-1 for D Murphy, J O'Hanlon for M Twomey, A Sheehan for E Healy, A O'Sullivan for B Curtin

NAOMH ABAN: F Walker, T O'Cathain, E O'Criodain, R de h-Ide, T O'Criodain, S Hendy, J O'Donnchu, C O'Donnchu, C O'Deasunaigh, N O'Ceallaigh, D O h'Allamhain 0-1, C de Roiste, D O'Ceallaigh 0-1, D O'Laoighre 0-1, E O'Mir. 0-5 (3f) Subs: M O'Conghaile for C O'Donnchu, C O'Criodain for T O'Cathain, C Coleman for C O'Deasunaigh

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)