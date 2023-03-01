Kilshannig take 2022 IFL title with six-point win over Iveleary

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL LEAGUE FINAL

Kilshannig 1-10

Iveleary 0-7

Reigning County IFC winners in 2022, Kilshannig added the delayed 2022 Co IFL title when they overcame Iveleary at Donoughmore on Sunday.

It was keenly contested all through. Conor O'Leary opened the scoring for the Muskerry side. Kilshannig were awarded a penalty following a foul on Tom Cunningham that Éanna O'Hanlon converted.

O'Hanlon placed Jack Kearney who pointed. In the ninth minute Brian Cronin pointed a free for Iveleary. Joe Creedon followed with a pointed '45. In the 25th minute Tom Cunningham pointed for Kilshannig after a period of 18 minutes without a score. By half time the winners led 1-5 to 0-3.

On the resumption Kilshannig did well. Their half back line were very solid. They had early points by Kieran Twomey and Éanna O'Hanlon after good play by Michael Twomey. Brian Cronin kept Iveleary in touch with a free.

Good play by Darragh O'Sullivan and Kieran Twomey led to a fine point by Darragh O'Sullivan. Barry O'Leary and Eanna O'Hanlon exchanged long range points. Brian Cronin placed Seanie O'Riordan who was denied by keeper Gavin Creedon. In the 46th minute Ciaran O'Riordan worked well for Sean Lehane who pointed 1-9 to 0-6.

Brian Cronin with another free reduced the gap 1-9 to 0-7. Eanna O'Hanlon completed the scoring as Kilshannig ran out 6 point winners. After the game Kieran O'Regan Cork Credit Union presented the cup to the winning captain Eoghan Burke in the presence of Donal O'Mahony Co Board Development Officer.

KILSHANNIG: Gavin Creedon, Shane Murphy, Eoghan Burke (Capt) Shane O'Connell, Bill Curtin, Colm O'Shea, Jack Twomey, Brian Guerin, Éanna O'Hanlon (1-3, 1-0pen), Darragh O'Sullivan (0-1), Michael Twomey, Eoin O'Sullivan, Kieran Twomey (0-3, 1f), Jack Kearney (0-1), Tom Cunningham (0-2, 1f) Subs: Damian Murphy for M Twomey, Paddy Walsh for J Kearney, Ben Creedon for J Twomey, Eoin Healy for E O'Sullivan

IVELEARY: Joe Creedon (0-1 ‘45), Finbarr McSweeney, Darren Kelly, Daniel O'Riordan, Kevin Manning, Seanie O'Leary, Timmy Roberts, Ciaran O'Riordan, Seanie O'RIordan, Barry O'Leary (0-1), Conor O'Leary (0-1), Ciaran Galvin, Brian Cronin (0-3f), Liam Kearney, James O'Donovan Subs: Sean Lehane (0-1) for J O'Donovan, Brian O'Riordan for F McSweeney

REFEREE: James Bermingham (Bride Rovers)