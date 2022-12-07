Kilshannig rue missed chances as Erin’s Own snatch county JAHC title after epic extra-time replay

COUNTY JUNIOR ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL REPLAY

Erin’s Own 1-30

Kilshannig 3-20

(after extra-time)

The got there in the end, did Erin’s Own but Kilshannig most certainly went out on their shields in this epic replay. If their 0-16 apiece draw a fortnight ago was a blockbuster of a game, this sequel in Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday afternoon was pure box office.

A player – Mark Collins – who can score 19 points in a match (16 from frees and only missing one scoring attempt in the whole game, plus extra-time) – certainly doesn’t expect to be or deserve to be on the losing side, and the Erin’s Own sharp-shooter was,

However, a man that has scored 2-7 might also expect to be picking up a winner’s medal, but it wasn’t to be for Kilshannig’s Jack Twomey. They are the breaks, even in the sixth tier of Cork hurling.

In the drawn game these two teams were level 15 times, but this time around the gaps of the scoreboard stretched out considerably at times, up to six points, in fact, at a stage in the second half.

The scoreboard see-sawed this way and that, but it wasn’t until the 63rd minute that Jack Kearney point for Kilshannig put parity on the scoreboard.

That made it 1-22 to 3-16 at full-time and sent the contest to extra time and nobody was complaining. In the end Erin’s Own found that little bit extra within themselves, Kilshannig faded a tad, and the thing got done in favour of the Glounthaune men.

Kilshannig had led 2-8 to 0-12 at half time of normal time, the goals coming from Twomey and Damien Murphy, but they were putting up a high wide count too. Erin’s Own were far more economical.

A similar pattern continued in the second half, Collins unerring from frees – and play – for Erin’s Own, while Kilshannig were also raising flags but working the umpires too for too many wide shots.

Twomey’s second goal in the 33rd minute, put Kilshannig 3-9 to 0-12, but with Collins’ accuracy William Tell-like Erin’s Own were never out of it. They wrestled back the lead as they game spilled past the hour mark before Kearney’s equaliser kept everyone rooted to their seats.

By the turnaround in extra-time Erin’s Own had flipped that earlier six-point deficit into a four-point lead, 1-28 to 3-18, with Kilshannig rueing more and more those accumulation of wides.

ERIN’S OWN: T Dillon; C O’Sullivan, P Fitzgerald, G O’Mahony (0-1); I O’Mahony, C McDonnell, S Broderick; A O’Sullivan (0-2), R O’Regan; S Murphy (1-3), M Collins 0-19 (16f), A Power (0-1); W Fenton, J Sheehan, C O’Callaghan (0-3). Subs: S Horgan for Sheehan (36), T Foley (0-1) for Power (36), R Blackton for McDonnell (43), M Murphy for Fenton (46), J McMahon for C O’Sullivan (57), C O’Sullivan for McMahon (e-t), A Power for Horgan (69), S Power for O’Regan (76), Sheehan for A O’Sullivan (79).

KILSHANNIG: D Kearney; C O’Shea, B Guerin, J Cronin; K Twomey 0-2 (1f, 1 ‘65’), B Curtin, E Bourke; C Murphy, Darragh O’Sullivan; J Twomey 2-7 (0-4f), P Walsh, É O’Hanlon (0-3); Eoin O’Sullivan, K O’Hanlon (0-2), D Murphy (1-3). Subs: D Twomey for Eoin O’Sullivan (39), J Kearney (0-2) for Darragh O’Sullivan (50), Evan O’Sullivan for C Murphy (ht of et), Diarmuid O’Sullivan (0-1) for D Murphy (ht of et).

Referee: I McCarthy (Bandon).