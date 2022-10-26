Kilshannig manager Richie Ryan praises the ‘brilliant co-operation’ between club’s footballers and hurlers

Kilshannig's Eoghan Bourke clears his lines as Aghabullogue's John Corkery gives chase in the County Intermediate 'A' Football Championship Final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Photo by George Hatchell

Kilshannig team manager, Richie Ryan, himself a former player with the club, was thrilled after guiding his team to a county championship title, even having the luxury of a winning margin that allowed him digest the achievement a few minutes before the final whistle.

The previous Sunday the club won its first ever Junior ‘A’ hurling championship title followed by this decisive win in the county IAFC final.

“It was the brilliant co-operation between the two codes, that was key to today’s achievement,” Ryan said. “I was in contact with Pat Murphy (hurling manager) on a weekly basis over the past six weeks about what was best in the players interest.

“The games came quick and fast and there was no real break. Thankfully we got over the line in both.”

The winning of two North Cork Under-21 A FC titles in a row in 2019 and 2020 was clearly a big help in Sunday’s outstanding achievement, Ryan agreed.

“These wins were crucial, we had a very strong well balanced side. Over the two years we had wins over the three big towns in the division, Mallow, Fermoy and Mitchelstown. In the two county championships we had successes over Nemo Rangers, Douglas and St Finbarr’s. These wins were certainly the launching pad for today’s win.

And what did Ryan think of the current County IAFC run of form?

“It was great. We were in a group with Ballydesmond, Gabriel Rangers and Adrigole. We lost our second game to Adrigole in Kilmichael by 1-13 to 0-9.

“We had to defeat Gabriel Rangers in the final group game as they had two wins from their two matches and we had a win and a loss. It was very close we were level going into injury time and a draw would be no good to us.

“In the fourth minute of injury time Kieran Twomey pointed a difficult free that put us through to the knockout stages. We had a comfortable win in the county semi-final and today we were well on top in the second half.

“We had a lot of injuries since winning the County Junior ‘A’ title in 2019. At the start of this year’s championships we were short a third of our team. Gradually the injuries have cleared up and we had a full team for our semi-final with Mitchelstown.

“We gave Killian O’Hanlon a rest in the hurling final last week and today he played a captain’s part in our success.

“We have a lot of size and strength throughout our side. You need physicality and teamwork in tough weather conditions. Today we came good.

“I’m delighted for all the players in both the hurling and football panels for the effort they put in this year. We will enjoy this Sunday and Monday but we will have to get back training on Tuesday night for our (County JAHC) quarter-final with Dromtarriffe this Saturday in Banteer. We have an outstanding game in the County League (Division 3) final against Iveleary.”