Kilshannig enjoy easy win over Glanworth

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Kilshannig 2-15

Glanworth 0-5

Kilshannig were impressive winners over Glanworth in the Bon Secours County IAFC at Killavullen on Sunday.

The winners got on top in the half backline and midfield sectors from the start and their attack in regular supply took some very good scores. Kilshannig opened with a point by Kieran Twomey after good play by Barry O'Shea.

Glanworth had good chance when Shane O Riordan was put through but Gavin Creedon saved well. In the fifth minute good play by Bill Curtin and Colm O'Shea led to a fine point by Darragh O'Sullivan.

Darragh O'Sullivan followed with another long range point after good play by Éanna O'Hanlon. Glanworth had their opening score when John O'Sullivan pointed from the 'mark'. Further Kilshannig pressure led to an Eanna O'Hanlon point. At the water break Kilshannig led 0-4 to 0-1.

On the restart Kilshannig won possession in midfield. Kieran Twomey worked well for Tom Cunningham whose effort was saved with the rebound coming to the well placed Barry O'Shea who goaled. Paddy Walsh made a vital block down from Shane O'Riordan.

Tom Cunningham worked well for Darragh O'Sullivan who pointed. Eanna O'Hanlon landed a long range point as Kilshannig moved 1-6 to 0-2 clear. Good play by Eanna O'Hanlon and Tom Cunningham led to a Kieran Twomey point.

O'Hanlon followed with a free before Tom Cunningham with a goal in the 26th minute opened up a lead 2-8 to 0-2.

Shane O'Riordan replied with a Glanworth free with Brian Guerin working well for Jack Kearney who pointed. In injury time Shane O'Riordan pointed his third free as Kilshannig held an interval lead 2-9 to 0-4.

The second half was much the same. Glanworth had just one score in this half deep in injury time by Mikie Sheehan. Kilshannig continued to dominate. Tom Cunningham pointed from the 'mark'.

A good point by Barry O'Shea had the winners 2-12 to 0-4 by the second water break. Conor McMahon came on for the winners and kicked two good points. In the closing moments Kieran Twomey completed the winners tally.

Deep in injury time Mikey Sheehan completed the scoring for Glanworth. Both sides have yet to meet Glenville and Adrigole. Glanworth will now need two wins to be sure of making the knock-out stages.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, P Walsh, B Guerin 0-1, E Burke, C Murphy, B Curtin, S Murphy, C O'Shea, J Twomey, J Kearney 0-1, K Twomey 0-3, D O'Sullivan 0-3, B O'Shea 1-1, E O'Hanlon 0-3 (0-1f), T Cunningham 1-1 (0-1 mark) Subs: C McMahon 0-2 for J Kearney, E Healy for E O Hanlon, M Twomey for S Murphy

GLANWORTH: C Murphy, J Blackburne, M Blackburne, T Condon, W Blackburne, P Blackburne, P Condon, P Hannon, D Pyne, E Sheehan, G O'Neill, J Fitzgibbon, S Condon, J O'Sullivan 0-1 'mark, S O'Riordan 0-3f Subs: J Coughlan for M Blackburne, M Sheehan 0-1 for E Sheehan, R O'Driscoll for P Hannon

REFEREE: Eoin Coleman (Youghal)