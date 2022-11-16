Kilshannig edge past Ballinascarthy to reach County JAHC final

COUNTY JUNIOR ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Kilshannig 0-15

Ballinascarthy 1-9

Kilshannig emerged deserving winners over Ballinascarthy in the Bon Secours County JAHC semi final at a splendid Ballinspittle pitch before a large attendance on Sunday. The winners whose defence were outstanding led all through. Ballinascarthy keeper Darragh Hennessy kept his side in touch with three massive saves. Jack Twomey forced the first save from very close range. Darragh O'Sullivan worked well for Eanna O'Hanlon who pointed. Jack Twomey added a point for the Avondhu side.

Eanna O'Hanlon had two more points that opened up a 0-4 to 0-0 lead. Brian Guerin, Conor Murphy and Paddy Walsh placed Killian O'Hanlon who pointed in the 15th minute 0-5 to 0-0. A minute later Jeremy Ryan opened Ballinascarthy’s account from a '65’. The same player followed with a pointed free. Kilshannig had three rapid points by Jack Twomey (free), Kieran Twomey ('65’) and Bill Curtin from long range as they moved 0-8 to 0-2 clear after 24 minutes. Jeremy Ryan with a long range pointed free replied. Further Kilshannig pressure led to a well taken point by Jack Twomey. Bill Curtin pointed from long range with Jeremy Ryan pointing a ‘65’ in injury time as the winners led 0-10 to 0-4 at half time.

On the restart Jeremy Ryan pointed a free. A long puck out by David Kearney found Eanna O'Hanlon who soloed through only to be denied by Darragh Hennessy. Jack Twomey restored the 6 point lead for Kilshannig. In the 37th minute Jeremy Ryan pointed another free. Killian O'Hanlon replied for the Avondhu side who were now 0-12 to 0-6 ahead. A foul on Paddy Walsh led to a Kieran Twomey pointed free. Ben Murray pointed for the Carbery side. A foul on Killian O'Hanlon led to another pointed free by Kieran Twomey as Kilshannig edged ahead by five points for the sixth and last time 0-14 to 0-8.

Ballinascarthy had a few bad wides. In the 50th minute Eanna O'Hanlon completed Kilshannig's tally with a fine point. Jack Kearney was narrowly wide from a tight angle. Ballinascarthy battled very hard in the last remaining minutes. Conal Cullinane pointed after good play by Luke Murray and Jeremy Ryan. The Carbery side tried very hard for a goal.

Kilshannig keeper David Kearney and the full back line defended very well. The goal came very late in the 32nd minute by Conal Cullinane after good play by Luke Murray, Jeremy Ryan and Ben Murray. Time ran out and it was Kilshannig who were through to their first ever county JAHC final against Erins Own next Sunday.

KILSHANNIG: D Kearney, C O'Shea, B Guerin, J Cronin, E Burke, B Curtin 0-2, K Twomey 0-3 (2f, 1 ‘65’), C Murphy, P Walsh, J Twomey 0-4 (1f), Eoin O'Sullivan, K O'Hanlon 0-2, D Twomey, E O'Hanlon 0-4, D O'Sullivan. Subs: J Kearney for D O'Sullivan (inj) Evan O'Sullivan for E O'Sullivan, D Murphy for P Walsh, Diarmuid O'Sullivan for D Twomey, J Kennefick for J Twomey.

BALLINASCARTHY: D Hennessy, D O'Brien, C Nyhan, E O'Brien, C O'Neill, R O'Flynn, A O'Donovan, L Murray, A O'Leary, J Ryan 0-7 (5f, 2 '65’), Conal Cullinane 1-1, Cillian Cullinane, S Ryan, B Murray 0-1, B O'Donovan. Subs: Sean Conlon for A O'Leary, S McCarthy for S Ryan, C Ryan for R O'Flynn.

Referee: Eoin Coleman (Youghal)

After the game a delighted Kilshannig coach Jim O'Sullivan was thrilled with the success.

"It is a massive occasion for the club. We knew the material was there for the past few years. It is hard to win anything,” he said. “We have a great bunch of committed players and eleven or twelve of them won a County Under-21 hurling championship in 2017. Today we were in control but we did not put them away. It was a tough honest game of hurling. The pitch was superb. It was perfect day for hurling. The rain before the game dried up and it was great. Our lads put in a massive team performance.

“The defence are the unsung heroes. They are watertight. We had a tough few months playing hurling and football. We were in action sixteen out of the last twenty weeks. We are lucky we have no injuries and football is over for this year.

“We now will get back to the training field for our county final against Erins Own next Sunday. That won't be easy either. Over the years Kilshannig is mainly a football side having won the county IAFC title just a few weeks ago. Ballinascarthy ’keeper Darragh Hennessy was excellent. He kept them in the game for long periods.”

Kilshannig captain Bill Curtin was on a high after the win, and he paid tribute to the great work-rate by the entire panel and the massive support the team has had all season.

"Ballinascarthy were a fine side. Our inside backs were very good and we held a comfortable lead for long periods. We put in a lot of turnovers. Their goal came in injury time. It’s nice to be in a County JAHC final the year we won our first North Cork JAHC title,” Curtin said.