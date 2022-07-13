Kilshannig edge out Glanmire in Cork SFL Division 3 semi final

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3 SEMI-FINAL

Kilshannig 0-16

Glanmire 0-11

Kilshannig advanced to meet Iveleary in the league final after they defeated Glanmire in the semi-final at Riverstown on Sunday.

In a keenly contested encounter Glanmire opened the scoring when Michael Cussen scored a fine point in the second minute with the same player coming close to scoring two goals inside the opening five minutes when one effort was cleared off line by a Kilshannig defender while the other attempt was saved on the line by the Kilshannig keeper Gavin Creedon.

Kilshannig levelled matters when Kieran Twomey pointed from long range and the sides were level at 0-2 and 0-3 by the 14th minute. As the half went on the Avondhu side got to grips with Ciaran O'Sullivan and Jack Twomey doing well at midfield while up front Kieran Twomey caused many problems in the full-forward line.

In the 16th minute a five man movement resulted in Jack Twomey scoring a fine point and they followed with a series of points by Kieran and Jack Twomey that opened up a 0-7 to 0-4 lead by the 26th minute.

Glanmire came very close to scoring a late goal when Luke Hackett was narrowly wide and instead it was Daniel Molden and Kieran Twomey that traded a late free as Kilshannig held a 0-8 to 0-5 lead at the break.

On the changeover both teams started in a positive manner. Kilshannig got the scoring underway when good work by David Guiney saw Ciaran O'Sullivan kick over a great point.

Glanmire responded through Daniel Molden with Kieran Twomey and Kieran Kenneally continuing the trend by the 43rd minute 0-10 to 0-7. Kilshannig were showing the greater urgency at this juncture.

Killian O'Connell won possession in their next attack and he put Darragh O'Sullivan through for a point. Kieran Twomey landed a point from distance before Twomey and Ben Creedon linked up well to set up Darragh O'Sullivan for a well taken point 0-13 to 0-7.

At the other end Glanmire missed another goal scoring opportunity when Killian Murphy's effort went narrowly over the crossbar for a point in the 54th minute.

Daniel Molden followed with a well taken point but try as they might they were unable to close the gap any further with Kilshannig doing enough to stay in front.

Daniel Molden (two), Darragh O'Sullivan and Eanna O'Hanlon traded points before Ben Creedon completed the scoring for the winners in injury time as they ran out deserving winners.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, J Cronin, B Curtin, C Murphy, D Guiney, E Burke, S Murphy, C O'Sullivan 0-1, J Twomey 0-2, Eoin O'Sullivan, K O'Connell, E Healy, J Kearney K Twomey 0-8 (0-4f), D Twomey Subs: B Creedon 0-1 for E O'Sullivan, Darragh O'Sullivan 0-3 for D Twomey, D Cogan for S Murphy, E O'Hanlon 0-1 for J Kearney

GLANMIRE: O Barry 0-1f, C Kelly, O Kelleher, B Murphy, D Kenneally, C O'Donovan, D O'Brien, E Murphy, T Hourihan, T Leahy, D Molden 0-7 (0-4f), K Murphy 0-1, L Hackett 0-1, M Cussen 0-1, K Kenneally Subs: C Kelleher for T Hourihan (inj), C McCarthy for T O'Leary, C Murphy for D O'Brien, S O'Driscoll for K Kenneally, W Jones for C O'Donovan (inj), J Darcy for C Kelly

REFEREE: Eoin Coleman (Youghal)