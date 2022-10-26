Kilshannig clinch county Intermediate football title in style against Aghabullogue

Kilshannig joint-captains Killian O'Hanlon and Eoghan Burke celebrate with team mates after their victory over Aghauollogue in the County Intermediate 'A' Football Championship Final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Photo by George Hatchell

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE ‘A’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Kilshannig 1-16

Aghabullogue 0-10

With their Junior A hurlers clinching their first ever Avondhu JAHC title last week the Kilshannig club capped off a memorable seven days at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday when they emerged worthy winners over Aghabullogue in the Bon Secours Intermediate A FC decider. Over the hour the better balanced, physically stronger and better equipped Kilshannig side held the upperhand as they make the step up to Premier Intermediate status for next season.

The opening stages saw both teams quick into the action. Kilshannig got the scoring underway from the throw in when the ball fell kindly into the path of Ciaran O’Sullivan who kicked over a great point. Aghabullogue got their account up and running a minute later when Denis Quinlan and Conor Smyth worked well for John Corkery who kicked over. Over the next couple of minutes the sides were level at 0-2 each when Kieran Twomey and David Thompson traded a ‘45’ and a free.

At this stage Kilshannig were exerting most of the pressure with Killian O’Hanlon and Ciaran O’Sullivan doing very well in the key midfield battle. In attack the experienced Kilshannig forward line began to stamp their authority on proceedings.

In the eighth minute Tom Cunningham who was later named ‘man of the match’ set up Killian O’Hanlon for a fine point and they moved double scores in front when Eanna O’Hanlon added another point for the North Cork side that made it 0-4 to 0-2. From the resultant kick-out Eoin O’Sullivan won possession for the winners and he picked out the well placed Tom Cunningham who pointed.

Aghabullogue’s response was swift. A good movement by the Mid Cork side saw a certain scoring opportunity intercepted by Kilshannig’s Colm O’Shea. Nevertheless, Aghabullogue continued to create their fair share of chances. In the 14th minute a great pass by Matthew Bradley set up David Thompson for a point with Thompson setting up John Corkery for a point two minutes later that cut the deficit to the minimum. Over the next couple of minutes both teams traded a point but as the half went on the Kilshannig challenge grew in stature.

In the 26th minute Ciaran and Eoin O’Sullivan combined well along the end line to set up Tom Cunningham who kicked over from a tight angle. Just before the half time whistle good work by Jack Twomey set up Darragh O’Sullivan who cut in from the flank to punch over as the North Cork side held a 0-8 to 0-5 interval lead.

On the changeover Kilshannig started the way they finished the opening half. Kieran Twomey kicked over a ‘45’ before Darragh O’Sullivan with a long range score opened up a 0-10 to 0-5 cushion.

Aghabullogue recovered well from this set back with Shane Tarrant, Paul Ring, Matthew Bradley, John Corkery and David Thompson featuring strongly all through for the Muskerry outfit. Good work by Brian Dineen set up substitute Padraic O’Sullivan for a point and the lead was back to three points in the 35th minute when David Thompson pointed a free.

However Aghabullogue found scores hard to come by for the rest of the game adding just three more points. They found the entire Kilshannig backline of Shane O’Connell, Eoghan Burke, Colm O’Shea, Bill Curtin, Brian Guerin and Jack Twomey very hard to break down as they defended very well as a unit while keeper Gavin Creedon was also very dependable when called into the action.

Kilshannig gradually began to gain control. In the 37th minute a foul on the hardworking Conor McMahon saw the resultant free being cooly converted by Kieran Twomey.

Five minutes later they struck for the decisive score when a kickout by Gavin Creedon was ‘marked’ by Jack Twomey around the middle of the field. Twomey’s delivery was broken down by Conor McMahon on the edge of the square and he set up Tom Cunningham who finished a great goal to the net that raced them 1-11 to 0-7 clear.

Aghabullogue tried hard to get back on terms but it was not to be. The hard-working Eoin O’Sullivan set up Tom Cunningham for a point. Moments later Cunningham added a point from a free and he had his 5th point of the game in the 50th minute after Killian Murphy and Bill Curtin combined well. During the last quarter both teams introduced a number of substitutes.

In the 54th minute Bill Curtin and Brian Guerin linked up well to set up Killian Murphy as they moved 1-15 to 0-8 clear. The last six minutes were merely going through the motions. David Thompson added two points for Aghabullogue while Kilshannig’s Kieran Twomey who was one of his sides key forwards through the entire campaign completed his sides account with a late free.

After the game Marc Sheehan Co Board Chairman presented the cup to the winning captain Killian O’Hanlon amongst a large Kilshannig following. It marked a great few years for the Kilshannig club having only captured the County JAFC title only three years ago in 2019.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, C O’Shea, E Burke, S O’Connell, B Curtin, B Guerin, J Twomey, K O’Hanlon 0-2, C O’Sullivan 0-1, D O’Sullivan 0-2, E O’Hanlon 0-1, E O’Sullivan, K Twomey 0-4 (2f, 2 ‘45’), C McMahon, T Cunningham 1-5 (0-1f). Subs: K Murphy 0-1 for C McMahon, M Twomey for E O’Sullivan, J Cronin for J Twomey, C Murphy for D O’Sullivan, K O’Connell for B Curtin.

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley, P Dilworth, S Tarrant, C Smyth, B Casey, P Ring, D Quinlan, R Dennehy, B Dineen, J Corkery 0-2, M Bradley, A Murphy, D Thompson 0-6 (5f), E O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan 0-1. Subs: P O’Sullivan 0-1 for D Quinlan, N Barry Murphy for B Dineen, J Murphy for R Dennehy, P Twomey for P Dilworth.

REFEREE: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers)