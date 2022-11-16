Kilmurry’s Liam Wall says he knew Padraig Berhanu had it in his locker to get a goal in county final

Kilmurry engraved a new chapter into its history by adding a fifth County JAFC title to the roll of honour.

In the process, memories of previous disappointments and inconsistency in the grade were consigned to the dust bin, a season to remember for Kilmurry on bridging a 36-year gap since overcoming Valley Rovers in the 1986 decider.

After losing a county final to Rockchapel in 2012, hopes of a return to a decider evaded Kilmurry for a decade, that disappointment didn’t sit well in a club where football holds a strong tradition. Under the guidance of former Boherbue and Duhallow footballer Ciaran Lenihan, Kilmurry’s work ethic, commitment and insatiable appetite to succeed overpowered a number of viable contenders within Muskerry and into the county rounds on wins over St. James and Urhan.

Understandably, man of the match Liam Wall was thrilled with the run of success culminating in a welcome county title.

“We re-grouped at the start of the season, our sole aim was to win a Mid Cork championship. That target was secured, gaining promotion to Premier Junior level, going out to play each game as it came and that helped claim a county championship,” he said.

Wall’s tally of 0-5 proved crucial to Kilmurry’s tally and he acknowledged key scores in the lead up to the interval gave his side a new impetus.

“It was about the ball coming into the full forward line, I took a knock in the opening half and moved in, the ball from out the field was excellent. Those three points were very important to get a good lead, it gave us the confidence to keep plugging away. In the dressing room it was about getting back out and working as hard as we could for the opening 10 minutes,” he said.

From the restart, Kilmurry kept the foot on the accelerator, Wall the provider for Padraig Berhanu to deliver a match-defining goal.

“The goal was crucial, Podge had been scoring goals all season and we knew he had it in his locker to get another in a county final,” he said.

That goal put daylight between the sides, Kilmurry seeing their task to a successful conclusion, winning a long awaited county title and looking ahead to a new challenge of facing Thurles Sarsfields in a Munster semi-final.

“That’s a tough task, Thurles is a big town, they are sure to be a physical team, it's all about coming back to ground level and preparing for the game,” said Wall.