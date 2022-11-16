Cork

Kilmurry’s Liam Wall says he knew Padraig Berhanu had it in his locker to get a goal in county final

Kilmurry joint captains William Ronan and Fionn Warren rise aloft the County Junior A Football Championship Cup following a victory over Cobh at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Photo by John Tarrant Expand

John Tarrant

Kilmurry engraved a new chapter into its history by adding a fifth County JAFC title to the roll of honour.

In the process, memories of previous disappointments and inconsistency in the grade were consigned to the dust bin, a season to remember for Kilmurry on bridging a 36-year gap since overcoming Valley Rovers in the 1986 decider.

