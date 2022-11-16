Kilmurry end barren run to regain County Junior A Football title after 36 years

COUNTY JUNIOR ‘A’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Kilmurry 1-12

Cobh 0-8

KILMURRY delivered on their potential with an emphatic seven-point victory over Cobh in the Bon Secours County Junior A Football Championship Final at Pairc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday.

A critical spell either side of the interval turned the match in favour of the Muskerry champions, that confirmed Kilmurry as the more probable winners early into the second half. Though Kilmurry had their lulls in play, they paraded an efficient rather than a spectacular performance, importantly, they meant business and worked their way their way whatever difficulties presented by gritty opponents and a productive finish removed any lingering doubts as to the outcome to allow Kilmurry collect their fifth outright title.

Surprise packets Cobh who had defeated Cullen and Buttevant en route showed encouraging signs during the opening 20 minutes or so yet they failed to match the greater energy and more potent attacking unit of a balanced Kilmurry side. With the sides deadlocked coming up to the break, three unanswered points gave Kilmurry a morale boosting cushion and when goal poacher Padraig Berhanu pounced for the game’s only goal, soon after the restart, Kilmurry were in the driving seat towards bridging a 36-year gap to the previous title won in 1986.

Cobh had settled into the proceedings much quicker, taking encouragement from a well taken point by Nathan O’Connell. With both sides adopting sweepers, that ensured scoring opportunities were difficult to surface before Kilmurry got to grips with their task, confirmed on points by Berhanu and Liam Wall.

In fairness to Cobh, they looked far from being underdogs, Fionn Duggan and O’Connell showing plenty of positives yet at times, they carried the ball into the tackle and passed up on scoring opportunities. Kilmurry added to their tally from a well struck Lawerence Aisling point before good work by Berhanu placed Rory Duggan for a duplicate score and a 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

Again Cobh demonstrated plenty of resolve, a turnover allowed O'Connell to add his second point and another from a Cian Spriggs free leveled up the contest. Kilmurry lifted the siege and duly rose their game through the key input of central defenders Fionn Warren and William Ronan with Kyle Kelleher and James O’Mullane growing into the ascendency at midfield to provide ample fodder for Duggan, Wall and Berhanu to exploit in attack.

And coming up to half time, Kilmurry built up a head of steam, Wall took a return pass from Brian Hinchion to point before Cobh defender Patrick Carey denied Aisling a goal chance. Growing in stature, Kilmurry stormed forward for further points by Duggan and midfielder O’Mullane to enjoy a three point buffer at the interval, leading 0-7 to 0-4.

Having raised the intensity levels, Kilmurry’s momentum was maintained upon the resumption, enjoying a massive restart, Ronan launched a move for man of the match Wall to feed sharpshooter Berhanu to finish expertly to the net in the 33rd min.

Now six points to the good, Kilmurry subsequently seemed to rest on their laurels, the goal proved the champions their lone score to the third quarter as Cobh came more into the picture only for their challenge to be underlined on squandering a number of scoring opportunities.

Still Cobh hung in, Duggan converting a ‘45’ prior to the same player posting an excellent point from distance to narrow the arrears 1-7 to 0-6 at the three quarter mark to keep within distance.

Those concession of scores served to shake Kilmurry from their lethargic ways, breaking a barren 15 minute spell without a score, a Wall point helped regain confidence.

Though O’Connell responded with a Cobh point, Kilmurry were pushing forward with menace, Tomás Collins pointed a long range free followed by another Wall point. Cobh needed a goal to resurrect their slim hopes, Adam Lynch hurriedly firing wide of the target to confirm the East Cork challengers were getting little change from a disciplined Kilmurry rearguard.

As the clock ticked on, Kilmurry showed the sharper claws, substitute Ryan Leahy pointing. That allowed Kilmurry to navigate the closing minutes impressively and take possession of the Donal O’Sullivan Cup and progress into the provincial campaign.

KILMURRY: J McDonnell; B Hinchion, F Warren, G O’Mahony; T Collins 0-1 f, W Ronan, P Hinchion; K Kelleher, James O’Mullane 0-1; R Duggan 0-2, L Wall 0-5 (1f), L Aisling 0-1; P Berhanu 1-1, D McCarthy, K Barrett. Subs: John O’Mullane for P Hinchion (27), R Leahy 0-1 for D McCarthy (50), D Cahalane for K Kelleher (58), W Buckley for R Duggan (62).

COBH: E Walsh; P Carey, J Gardiner, J McCarthy; M O’Rourke, C McLoughlin, G Keating; S Cummins, F Duggan 0-2 (2f); D Heelan, N O’Connell 0-3, A McCarth; D Kearney, C Spriggs 0-1 f, S Hilliard 0-1. Subs: A Hastings for A McCarthy (31), E Kidney for S Cummins (44), A Lynch 0-1 for C Spriggs (46), E Hastings for D Heelan (49), C Farrell for S Hilliard (53).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty)

MAIN MAN

Plenty of contenders for Kilmurry yet leader in attack Liam Wall made a massive difference with a 0-5 haul in addition to teeing up Berhanu for the all important goal. Injury forced the No. 11 into the full forward line for the second half yet Wall remained an attacking threat.

KEY MOMENT

With defences on top and goal opportunities limited, Kilmurry’s goal in the 33rd min shaped the outcome, Liam Wall threaded the ball into the path of poacher supremo Padraig Berhanu who followed up on his divisional final brace to put daylight between the sides.

TALKING POINT

Far from a vintage game, it didn’t really matter to Kilmurry, a long time coming but deliverance day arrived on erasing the memory of a narrow defeat to Rockchapel in the 2012 decider. The sharper side, Kilmurry got the job done thanks to productive bursts over the hour.

NEXT UP

Both Kilmurry and Cobh along with six other divisional winners are elevated to the new Premier Junior grade for 2023. In the meantime, Kilmurry look ahead to a Munster JAFC semi-final away to Thurles Sarsfields to determine opponents for Fossa (Kerry) or Castlemahon (Limerick) in the provincial showpiece.