Kildorrery rue missed chances against group winner Sarsfields in County IAHC

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Sarsfields 3-10

Kildorrery 2-11

Points by Patrick O'Driscoll and Jamie Flannery in the closing moments helped Sarsfields edge out a gallant Kildorrery side in the Co-Op Superstores County Intermediate A HC at Fermoy on Saturday. Whilst there was no denying Sarsfields their victory, Kildorrery will rue the chances they missed particularly in the second half.

As the game headed into the last quarter they were level at 3-8 to 2-11. Kildorrery who were shading matters at this stage struck seven wides on the spin over the next 10 minutes that meant they were unable to reflect their authority on the scoreboard. Instead it was Sarsfields that found their scoring range in the closing moments getting two crucial scores to see them progress to the semi finals while Kildorrery will have to make do with a place in the quarter finals against Lisgoold.

The opening sequences saw the sides level at 0-1 each before Sarsfields struck for the games opening goal in the fourth minute when Patrick O'Driscoll made no mistake from the penalty spot after the impressive Rory O'Brien was brought down in the square 1-1 to 0-1. Points were traded between Jamie Flannery, Peter O'Brien, Luke Elliott and James McEniry before Kildorrery were back on level terms in the 19th minute at 1-3 each when Peter O'Brien and James McEniry combined well to set up Luke Keating who netted from a tight angle.

Sarsfields response was swift. From the resultant puckout by keeper Colin Looney, Patrick O'Driscoll set up Rory O'Brien who billowed the Kildorrery net with a well taken goal. The East Cork side followed with two points in quick succession to move 2-5 to 1-3 in front.

Kildorrery stayed in touch when James Keating scored a great point following a fine solo run from his own half backline. At the other end Sarsfields were showing the greater urgency and sharpness with Neilius Fitzpatrick, Daniel Roche, Ian Burke, Rory O'Brien, Patrick O'Driscoll, Darragh Long and Luke Elliott doing very well.

In the 26th minute Rory O'Brien scored their third and his second goal when he was first to react to finish to the net following a mix up in the Kildorrery full backline that moved them 3-6 to 1-4 clear. In injury time Kildorrery completed the first half scoring when Peter O'Brien pointed a free as Sarsfields were full value for their 3-6 to 1-5 lead at the interval.

On the changeover it was Kildorrery that came out a much improved side with Michael Walsh, James Keating, Finbarr Stapleton, Dylan Kent, Peter O'Brien, Luke Keating, James McEniry and second half substitute David Kelly featuring strongly in their revival. The North Cork side found scores much easier to come by with Peter O'Brien (4) and Sean Kelly having points before they got back on parity in the 43rd minute when a delivery by Dylan Kent was finished to the net by David Kelly that made it all to play for when tied at 3-7 to 2-10. Sarsfields edged in front again when Patrick O'Driscoll pointed a free with Kildorrery responding by David Kelly 3-8 to 2-11.

At this stage Kildorrery were shading matters but seven wides in a ten minutes spell meant they were unable to capitalise on proceedings. Instead it was Sarsfields that weathered the Kildorrery fightback in the closing moments. Darragh Long set up Patrick O'Driscoll for a point in the 55th minute.

Sarsfields were also off target late in the game. They struck the next five wides before they moved two clear at the end of normal time when Jamie Flannery pointed and it was enough to see them emerge victors and secure their place in the semi finals.

SARSFIELDS: C Looney, K Walsh, N Fitzpatrick, L Casey, J Leahy, D Roche, A Hackett, I Burke, E Gaffey, S Higgins, J Flannery 0-2, R O'Brien 2-1, P O'Driscoll 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), L Elliott 0-2, D Long 0-1. Sub: B Nodwell for E Gaffey.

KILDORRERY: I Butler, C O'Baoil, M Walsh, D McNamara, F Daly, J Keating 0-1, F Stapleton, J Hunter, J O'Gorman, D Kent 0-1, P O'Brien 0-6 (5f), J O'Sullivan, L Keating 1-0, J McEniry 0-1, J O'Connor. Subs: S Kelly 0-1 for F Daly (inj), D Kelly 1-1 for J O'Connor, C Harrington for D Kent (inj).

Referee: Pa O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers)