Kilbrin remain in Duhallow title race after scoring power sees off Castlemagner

Stephen O'Reilly wins possession for Kilbrin against Castlemagner in the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Kilbrin 0-21

Castlemagner 1-9

Kilbrin remain in the race for the E Tarrant and Sons Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship after a comfortable victory over Castlemagner at Freemount.

Apart from a nervous opening quarter, the sharper and more balanced winners operated at a higher level, good enough to secure a passage to a semi final. In fairness, Castlemagner gave it their best shot with their neighbours only to come against more accomplished opponents that laid the platform with nine consecutive points prior to the interval.

Indeed Castlemagner had established an early rhythm and availed of a productive opening with lead points to Danny Linehan before Kilbrin got to grips with the situation on answering with a pair of Stephen O’Reilly points and follow up points to Cillian Buttimer and William Heffernan.

Still Castlemagner looked sharp and focused, encouraged by the workrate of Timmy Murphy, Seán Falvey, Conor Murphy and Linehan. Though passing up on a number of opportunities, Castlemagner’s hopes were considerably boosted, from a goalmouth scramble, Linehan netted for a 1-4 to 0-4 advantage.

Kilbrin refused to panic and steadily Kilbrin pulled their game together, points by Shane Crowley and Niall Field levelled up the contest. Now Kilbrin drove forward in waves and possessed operators with a keen eye for the uprights as Crowley, William Heffernan, Rory King and Field struck excellent points for Kilbrin to build a 0-13 to 1-4 interval advantage.

For a spell, the scoring dried up on the restart, Kilbrin close to a goal, both Stephen O’Reilly and namesake Thomas denied. Castlemagner did register much needed points from Darragh O’Sullivan and Falvey only to be cancelled out by likewise scores to Field and Crowley.

Kilbrin remained firmly in the driving seat as Brendan O’Mahony, Eoin Sheahan and Conor King mopped up impressively in defence with Buttimer and Jamie Harrington launching a series of attacks for Crowley and Field to explore and continue a rich vein of scoring form.

Though Castlemagner responded with points to Cillian O’Sullivan and Linehan, they didn’t possess the firepower to punch through the opposing defence. As the game had progressed, Kilbrin adapted the policy of moving the ball quickly out of defence, such a tactic yielded a handsome scoring tally, good enough to reach the penultimate hurdle.

In their semi final, Kilbrin look ahead to a meeting against Banteer.

KILBRIN: E O’Riordan; B O’Mahony, E Sheahan, D Daly; R King 0-1, C King, B O’Sullivan; C Buttimer 0-2, J Harrington; T O’Reilly, N Field 0-3, S O’Reilly 0-2; R Heffernan, W Heffernan 0-2, S Crowley 0-11 (8f). Subs: T O’Brien for W Heffernan.

CASTLEMAGNER: D O’Callaghan; L Fitzmaurice, D Gayer, T O’Riordan; D Murphy, S Falvey 0-2f, T Murphy; C Murphy, L O’Riordan; A Morrissey, D O’Sullivan 0-1, A O’Keeffe; S Tobin, D Linehan 1-5 (0-4f), N Breen. Sub: C O’Sullivan 0-1 for N Breen.

Referee: M Sheehan (Liscarroll)