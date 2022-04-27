‘Kerry produce forwards, I wish they didn’t!’ reflects O’Dwyer after Under 20 final defeat

Cork Under 20 football manager Bobbie O'Dwyer has reflected on his side's defeat to the Kingdom in Austin Stack Park on Monday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

With six minutes of normal time to play in Monday night’s Munster under-20 football final at Austin Stack Park, defending champions Cork were only trailing to Kerry by a single point (1-5 to 0-7). Neither outfit had managed to really take control of the contest for any prolonged period of time.

As a result, Bobbie O’Dwyer was entitled to believe that his Rebels side were seriously in the mix for another provincial title at this age grade. By the time the final whistle sounded, however, Kerry had tagged on six unanswered points, and Cork were left wondering what might have been.

“It was a good game of football, it was a tight game of football. Neither defence was giving away too much. We stuck to our process. I thought the Kerry half-forward line damaged us a bit when they were coming high up the field to get the ball,” said O’Dwyer.

“We were tending to hold our structure, and we were doing quite well. Then Kerry offloaded a couple of forwards off the bench, I think they got five or six points from play and, at the end of the day, that was the difference between the teams.

“Having said that, I’m so proud of our team. Those young lads, there was one forward left from the minor team that won the All-Ireland a couple of years ago.

"Everybody else is injured, or hurling, or gone to some other sport. There were a bunch of young lads coming in there, and they played their hearts out, and you have to be so proud of them.”

On the disappointing first half, where both sides only managed three points each in a 30-minute period of football where the entertainment level left an awful lot to be desired, the Cork manager felt that they simply had to set up in a defensive way to try and quell the Kerry attacking threat.

“When you’re playing a team with good forwards, if you go man-on-man and open up the pitch, they’re going to hurt you, and you saw that at the end when we had to try and push on to Kerry to try and get a score.

"Kerry produce forwards, I wish they didn’t! We had to be cagey, that’s the way we had to set up, we had to have a defensive structure, and I thought we were quite defensively solid.

“There were a couple of goal chances for Kerry in the first half, but there were also a couple of goal chances for Cork in the first half. I suppose that goal then at the start of the second half was ultimately the difference as well, because we were always chasing then at that stage.

"When the forwards came on for Kerry in the last ten or fifteen minutes, they were able to pick off the scores because we were chasing the game, and that’s the way it went,” he added.

O’Dwyer admitted that his side found it difficult all night to try and penetrate a very well organised Kerry defence, and while the knock-out nature of the competition sees the Cork campaign end far too quickly for his liking, it’s simply the nature of the beast at under-20 level right now.

“We probably struggled to get our link players into positions to play the ball into the inside forwards. We were probably a bit slow in our transition, and when you do that, Kerry were able to get back.

"So when we weren’t able to get the ball in quickly, you’re not going to score against a well structured team. And Kerry are a counter-attacking team, they’re very defensively set up, and they’re good at what they do.

“You have to take your hat off to them. Any team that sets up like that, and hits you on the counter, then fair play to them. If that’s what wins you the game, good luck to them. They have the forwards then to hurt you on the other side.

“When you’re knocked out of championship, it’s very unfair! But they’re the rules, and we stick by them. You would like to have a bit more time with the boys, in the context of what you’re doing is developing footballers.

“You’re developing people at this age, and it’s just a pity that they’re not getting a chance to further develop their skills. Unfortunately, that’s just the way it is, and that’s the rules. If we had won tonight, the Kerry lads would be out, and they wouldn’t be developing either.”