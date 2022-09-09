Keen battles expected in Duhallow JAHC semi-finals as Dromtarriffe play Newmarket and Banteer meet Kilbrin

The battle intensifies for the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC with two attractive semi-finals on Saturday in Kibrin and Kanturk.

Saturday, September 10

E. Tarrant & Sons JAHC semi-final

Dromtarriffe v Newmarket in Kilbrin at 3.45pm

A cracker is forecasted in the opening clash of Dromtarriffe and Newmarket to the Kilbrin hosting, this is a repeat of the Twohigs Supervalu JAHL, neither side operated anywhere near full strength though Newmarket landed the honours.

From the championship, reigning holders Dromtarriffe demonstrated all their class to easily account for Kanturk. A closer encounter had been anticipated but Dromtarriffe possessed too much firepower and scoring ability for Kanturk’s second string.

Though the latter struggled to make headway, they never gave up, Kanturk gained reward on late goals yet there was stopping a rampant Dromtarriffe

And Dromtarriffe conjured up a dominant second half display to overcome Banteer, operating a fast brand of open and attacking display of hurling, Dromtarriffe were good value for this victory, no disputing that the merits of the holders victory, proceeding to hold much more urgency to their game with Kevin Cremin, Jack Murphy and O’Callaghan exerting an influence as Stephen Coyne, Tomás Howard, Evan Murphy and Daniel O’Keeffe delivered scores.

Newmarket gained a clear-cut victory over Castlemagner, the latter held their own but the concession of goals proved their undoing to trail by six points at the interval. However once Newmarket opened up in the second spell, there was never any danger of their position confirmed on shooting an impressive 1-11 without reply upon the resumption.

However Newmarket were brought down to earth on a narrow defeat to Kilbrin. Having operated second best in the opening half, Newmarket began to show some conviction on getting their act together and narrowed the arrears to the minimum during the latter stages.

The solid play of John Ryan, Michael Cottrell, Cathal Browne and Kevin O'Sullivan typified Newmarket's resolve with Gavin Forde and Conor O'Keeffe obliging with scores.

This has the contest to be a closely fought encounter, a terrific battle yet Dromtarriffe are capable of remaining in the hunt.

Kilbrin v Banteer in Kanturk at 5.45pm

Banteer encounter Kilbrin in the second semi-final fixed for Kanturk, Banteer's slicker finishing proved all too much for Millstreet in the opening round. And Banteer produced a strong performance to secure a comfortable victory over Kanturk, few could argue with the outcome, Banteer utilising all their experience to bring clarity to the game through the efforts of Martin Kearney, Alan Coughlan, Richard O'Connor , Cal Shine and Denis Roche to the fore , ultimately, a massive 5-10 contribution from their full forward caused most of the mayhem.

That unbeaten run came to an end on a defeat to Dromtarriffe, Banteer battled gamely but they failed to sustain their effort having matched Dromtarriffe stride for stride during the opening 20 minutes when the sides were deadlocked on five occasions.

Kilbrin got off to a winning start by surviving a late Newmarket surge in an exciting clash, netting the game’s only goal early on and it paved the way to become the game’s defining score. And Kilbrin followed up with a comfortable victory over Castlemagner.

Apart from a nervous opening quarter, the sharper and more balanced Kilbrin operated at a higher level, good enough to secure a passage to a semi final. Kilbrin remained firmly in the driving seat as Brendan O’Mahony, Eoin Sheahan and Conor King mopped up impressively in defence with Cillian Buttimer and Jamie Harrington launching a series of attacks for Shane Crowley and Niall Field to hit a rich vein of scoring form.

On paper, its an evenly matched encounter and it will come down to the 60 minutes to determine a winner, Kilbrin may shade the outcome.