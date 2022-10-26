Kanturk realise their potential to deservedly earn versatile club’s dual senior status

It is fair to say that Kanturk endured a chastening experience of failing at the last hurdle in the past two County Premier IFC Finals only to assess the situation and return with a desire to set the record straight.

Indeed Kanturk righted the wrongs of the past with a fully deserved victory over Bantry Blues.

On doing so, a few demons were exorcised, a disappointing record replaced by a consummate performance, in the process, memories of those previous defeats to Knocknagree and Newmarket were banished.

Summoning up all their experience in playing in a glut of finals, Kanturk possessed skill and character,

winning a title required a lot of hard work on and off the field, plenty of grit, determination and inner belief surfacing.

Remarkably Kanturk now hold dual Senior status, a reward for their resilience and ambition, the club enjoying unprecedented success since 2010 when ranked Junior A in football and Lower Intermediate Hurling. In the subsequent time span, Kanturk have enjoyed a massive run of success in both codes, not an easy task given the hectic dual programming of games over a three month run.

Last Sunday, Kanturk added another piece to the jigsaw, winning a county to secure Senior A Football status, the laurels went where they belonged for Kanturk were the better side, showing the greater teamwork, hunger and scoring power.

Of course, Kanturk brought a strong physical presence, their rearguard to a man showed what defending is all about, their tackling and blocking superb, winning vital turnovers to launch a series of counter attacks.

A tonic start for Kanturk but obviously a well conceived plan allowed the new champions put down a clear marker. From the throw in, team captain Aidan Walsh fed cousin Paul to carve open the Bantry defence to allow Ian Walsh feed another brother Ryan to net from close range.

Ryan carried a heavy bandage into the game and failed to see half time yet replacement Cian Clernon possessed a similar physical strong frame, his presence didn’t impact on Kanturk powerful presence. A just reward for team captain Walsh who along with Lorcán O’Neill, McLoughlin and Browne brothers have been at the helm from the start of a glorious era and nowadays complimented by the younger Walsh brigade and Lorcan O’Neill.

At times, Kanturk’s grip on the Bantry game loosened particularly in the opening half but with the monkey now off, the pressure of losing two county finals is removed and it suggests that Kanturk can create an impression in the Munster championship.

Its been a bleak past 10 years for Cork teams in the grade, not since 2013 when Clyda Rovers overcame Miltown Malbay a Cork side enjoyed provincial success. Valley Rovers and Carrigaline incurred losses to Ardfert and St. Mary's, Cahirciveen in 2014/2015 before Fermoy faltered to Kilcummin in the 2018 provincial decider.

From the delayed 2020 County Final, the provincial series was cancelled owing to Covid thus denying Knocknagree a shot, last season, Newmarket disappointed against Corofin of Clare in a semi-final, the latter defeat by Kerry's Na Gaeil in the decider.

Again a Clare side provides the opposition in a quarter final and Kanturk will need to treat Kildysart with respect. There is so much to admire about Kanturk, their ability to defend as a unit and with such ferocity as they exhibited against Bantry makes them doughty opponent.

There is also great pace and plenty of scoring potential contained in the side and the confidence gained from the campaign will be an advantage when they set out in the Munster campaign.