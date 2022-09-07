Kanturk hold out for win against Macroom and secure County Premier IFC semi-final spot

COUNTY PREMIER IFC

Kanturk 1-12

Macroom 1-11

This County Premier IFC game at Glantane on Sunday was fought to the end. Kanturk were already in the quarter finals but a win for Macroom would also them advance. Cillian O'Donovan placed Sean Kiely for the opening score for the Mid Cork side. Kanturk had a few wides before Colin Walsh placed his brother Ian for the winners opening score. Ian Walsh (free) and Sean Kiely exchanged a point as they were level 0-2 each. Liam O'Keeffe with a hand passed point edged Kanturk ahead.

The Duhallow side dominated for a long while. Ryan Walsh goaled and Colin Walsh with two points opened up a lead 1-5 to 0-2. Macroom keeper Brendan O'Connell was forced to make a double save. In the 22nd minute Alan Quinn pointed in off the post. Fintan Goold followed with a free. Kanturk had 3 late points by Ian Walsh and Colin Walsh (2) as they led 1-8 to 0-4. Macroom keeper Brendan O'Connell saved very well from Tommy Walsh. In the 35th minute Alan Quinn with a point closed the gap 1-8 to 0-5 at half time. During the first half Kanturk had seven wides to just two for Macroom.

On the changeover Macroom introduced Eolan O'Leary and Don Creedon. Kanturk continued to do well. Ian Walsh landed another pointed free. Good work for Macroom by Buckley led to an Eolan O'Leary point. Good play by Paul Walsh led to a Liam O'Keeffe point. By the 45th minute Kanturk had 8 wides to just four for Macroom.

Good play by Mark Hunt led to a fine point by Sean Kiely. Lorcan O'Neill made a good run from the half backline with his effort striking the post and being cleared. Alan Walsh and Fintan Goold exchanged a point by the 49th minute. Macroom lifted their game considerably in the last 10 minutes. David Horgan pointed a free and when Sean Kiely pointed the lead was down to five points 1-12 to 0-10. Further pressure saw David Horgan add another free.

In the 56th minute good play by Don Creedon led to a goal by Mark Hunt as the lead was down to a single point. Both sides tried very hard in the remaining minutes and six minutes of injury time. Macroom were unable to get level and it was Kanturk who emerged winners by a single point.

KANTURK: R Cashman, J McLoughlan, J Browne, L O'Neill, D Browne, T Walsh, B O'Sullivan, P Walsh, Aidan Walsh, G Bucinskas, L McLoughlan, R Walsh 1-1, Alan Walsh 0-1, C Walsh 0-4, I Walsh 0-4 (3f). Subs: L O'Keeffe 0-2 for G Bucinskas (inj), C Clernon for Aidan Walsh (inj)

MACROOM: B O'Connell, J O'Riordan, B O'Gorman, G Angland, R Buckley, S Kiely 0-4, M Corrigan, C Dineen, C Donovan, A Quinn 0-2, M Cronin,, T Dineen, F Goold 0-2 (0-1f), D Horgan 0-2f, P Lucey. Subs: D Creedon for T Dineen, E O'Leary 0-1 for M Cronin, M Hunt 1-0 for C Dineen, D Twomey for P Lucey.

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven)

The County Premier IFC quarter-finals are Iveleary v Rockchapel and Beal Athan Ghaoireadh v Knockngree. Bantry Blues and Kanturk will meet the winners in the semi-finals.