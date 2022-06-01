Kanturk GAA pays tribute to the late Bryan O’Loughlin on his recent passing

The untimely death of Bryan O’Loughlin casts a long shadow in GAA circles across the county. A native of Kanturk, Bryan earned a huge respect for his selfless dedication to club, division and Cork GAA.

For more than 20 years, succeeding his father Bryan Senior, he served as Duhallow divisional board’s representative to the county board. And for the past twelve years, he was Kanturk’s board delegate, joining colleague and close friend Francis Kenneally as club representative.

“Bryan was a father figure to me when I started attending county board meetings in 2004, his guidance, support and friendship will be sorely missed. His passing is a great personal loss following so closely on the passing of my mother Geraldine over five weeks ago, without Bryan's wonderful support in recent years, I certainly would not have been elected to the role of PRO of Cork GAA last December,” said Francis.

The passing of Bryan comes soon after the death of his wife Bernadette last December. Over a lifetime, Bryan was widely respected for his integrity and dedication, a familiar face in County GAA circles where he filled various roles with enthusiasm and commitment.

A proud GAA man involved in many capacities over the years, Bryan served as umpire to Frank Murphy, the former county board Secretary was also one of the country’s leading referees. In latter times, Bryan served as secretary to the County Hearings Committee and was ever present at Páirc Uí Chaoimh hostings.

As news of Bryan’s death broke, tributes from GAA units flooded in from across the county.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of Cork and Kanturk GAA and the wider GAA community of our county, I wish to express our deepest sympathy to the O'Loughlin family on the untimely passing of Bryan,” said PRO Francis Kenneally.

“Bryan’s death, just five months after the passing of his wife Bernadette, has caused an outpouring of sadness in Cork Gaeldom. An absolute gentleman and friend to so many, Bryan gave a lifetime of service to the GAA.”