Kanturk footballers carry too much firepower for Lyre in Duhallow Junior Championship

Kanturk were slightly more comfortable winners over Lyre than the five-point winning margin suggests

DUHALLOW JAFC

Kanturk 1-10

Lyre 1-5

Kanturk demonstrated a sharper cutting edge to overcome Lyre in the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC at Castlemagner.

Key to the winners collecting the spoils was a workmanlike display of controlled football with excellent link and good ball return. Given a decent opening half, the tempo dropped upon the restart, obviously players on both sides felt the effects of the intense heat.

Indeed the exhausting temperatures put a dampener on the scores during the second half, Kanturk bettering their opponents 1-2 to 1-0, the Lyre goal didn't arrive until injury time. That confirmed Lyre could have no complaints about their fate, having been forced to play second fiddle for long stretches yet they have a last chance of progressing to the penultimate hurdle if they were to overcome Knocknagree in their concluding game in the Group format.

No such problems for Kanturk, back to back wins in the campaigns ensures progress to the penultimate hurdle. Kanturk entered the fray, down two players from their opening round, Grantas Bucinskas and Cian Clernon brought into their Premier Intermediate team Rockchapel.

But right from the opening whistle, Kanturk held command on availing of lead points to Olan Daly and Gavin Kenehen.

However Lyre recovered from a slow start, taking encouragement from the play of Neil Twomey, Conor Coughlan, Conor O'Keeffe and Kevin Tarrant. And they received a fillip boost after Liam O'Brien boomed over a long range point before good work by Brian O'Keeffe placed O'Brien for a second.

Still Kanturk's game gathered a greater threat with Eoghan and Denis O'Connor solid in the centre of defence with James Fitzpatrick, Bryan Healy and Kryle Holland creating an impression. A series of attacks saw Healy and Eoghan O'Connor deliver points to forge a 0-6 to 0-3 advantage at half time.

Lyre dragged themselves back into the contest, two points from Alan Coughlan and Tarrant narrowed the arrears to the minimum. However Kanturk read the danger, Holland obliged with a brace of points.

Thereafter, the play became untidy, the humid conditions impacting with the ball given away at either end. From a scoreless 13 minutes, Kanturk broke the deadlock on Callum Carroll bagging a crucial goal.

That gave Kanturk further impetus as Holland and Gavin Kenehen added points to push the town side into a commanding position. Lyre were on the back foot yet they battled right up to the last, rewarded with a consolation goal from Colm Coughlan in injury time.

KANTURK: R Cashman; E McAulliffe, E O’Connor 0-1, A Murphy; P Leahy, Denis O’Connor, Dylan O’Connor; B Healy 0-3, J Fitzpatrick; G Kenehen 0-2, K Holland 0-3f, O Daly 0-1; S Moylan, W Murphy, C Carroll 1-0. Subs: E Geaney for O Daly, C Carroll for W Murphy,

LYRE: L Philpott, C O’Keeffe, N Twomey, T McAulliffe, J McAulliffe, C Coughlan 1-0, R O’Connell; C O’Keeffe, K Tarrant 0-1; E O’Brien, M Kearney, A Coughlan 0-2; L O’Brien 0-2, C Crowley, B O’Keeffe. Subs: B Weathers for C Crowley, D Murphy for B O’Keeffe, A Kearney for L O’Brien.

Referee: J Kelleher (St. Johns)