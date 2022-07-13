Kanturk firepower all too much for Dohenys in Cork SFL semi-final

Kanturk eased by Doheny's in the Division 2 County SFL semi-final last weekend Photo by Sportsfile

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2 SEMI-FINAL

Kanturk 1-18

Dohenys 0-5

Kanturk showed all their class to ease to a comfortable victory over Dohenys in the Credit Union County FL Division 2 semi final at a sun-splashed Dunmanway.

Simply Kanturk were at a different class to subdue the home side who failed to come near a clinical Duhallow side. All through the hour, Kanturk operated at a different level to control the proceedings with maturity and class,

Kanturk were quick into the action, brothers Paul, Alan and Ian registering a trio of prompt points. And the one way traffic continued, a well worked move yielded a fine goal from Alan Walsh.

Dohenys were untidy, the signs ominous before getting off the ground from back to back points to Jerry McCarthy and Keith White.

Still Kanturk shaped up the better of the two sides, Alan Walsh blasted over the crossbar and Dohenys were thankful to defender Jerry McCarthy for a timely intervention.

Kanturk demonstrated a clear sense of purpose through the impact of the Walsh and Lorcan McLoughlin allowed Lorcan O'Neill and McLoughlin bisect the uprights for a commanding 1-8 to 0-3 interval advantage.

Under a scorching sun, the tempo dropped though Ian Walsh added a pair of Kanturk points. Though Mark Buckley answered with a much needed Dohenys point yet the hosts were sluggish and error prone whereas Kanturk emerged more calculated and polished in their execution.

Ian and Paul Walsh ticked off further Kanturk points, Dohenys relying on defender McCarthy to add to their tally. In reality, Dohenys mission had become an exercise in damage limitations, Kanturk remained that bit sharper, Ian Walsh and Lorcan O'Neill adding points to rubberstamp an impressive showing and a passage to a meeting against Aghada in the final.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill 0-2; D Browne, T Walsh, M Healy; P Walsh 0-3, Aidan Walsh; L O’Keeffe, L McLoughlin 0-1, C Mullane; Alan Walsh 1-2, C Walsh, I Walsh 0-10 (0-8f) Subs: R Cashman for J Fullerton, C Clernon for L O’Keeffe, D O’Connor for C Mullane, G Kenehan for L McLoughlin, E O’Connor for T Walsh, B Healy for A Walsh, A Murphy for L O’Neill

DOHENYS: S Daly; J Farrell, Declan Collins, D Rice; J Collins, J McCarthy 0-1, D McSweeney; J Kelly, Darragh Collins, M Buckley 0-1, F Herlihy 0-2, K White 0-1; G Farr, C O’Shea, A O’Donovan Subs: David Collins for Aidan O’Donovan, Adam O’Donovan for Declan Collins, R Coakley for Darragh Collins, S O’Donovan for C O’Shea, E Farrell for J Farrell

REFEREE: M Collins (Clonakilty)