Kanturk deliver on their potential to take Cork PIFC crown from Bantry Blues

Aidan Walsh lifts the trophy after Kanturks victory over Bantry in the Bon Secours Premier Intermediate Football Championship Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by George Hatchell

BON SECOURS COUNTY PIFC FINAL

Kanturk 3-11

Bantry Blues 1-10

Kanturk delivered on their potential with an emphatic seven-point victory over a battling Bantry Blues in the Bon Secours County Premier IFC Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Having been runners up in the previous two deciders, Kanturk stepped up considerably from previous reversals to collect the silverware.

Though availing of a brilliant opening spell, the first half proved a tight affair before Kanturk assumed control of matters upon the resumption and kicked on with telling scores that allowed Aidan Walsh lift the silverware.

Right from the first whistle, Kanturk enjoyed a dream start, team captain Aidan Walsh set in motion a move involving his three cousins for a goal, man of the match Paul Walsh found brothers Ian who fed Ryan to fire home from close range.

And when Ian Walsh immediately split the uprights, Kanturk had bagged 1-1 inside the opening minute, clearly Kanturk had clearly set out their stall.

The signs were ominous for Bantry and, though Arthur Coakley pointed, they were forced to play second fiddle with three Walsh brothers on target for a clear 1-4 to 0-1 grip in favour of the Duhallow side. However the Blues intensity increased, rewarded on a Paddy Cronin goal in a well-worked move.

That gave Bantry impetus, defender Seth Thornton stormed up field for a delightful point and Cronin did likewise to leave the minimum between the sides. At times, Kanturk were untidy with a run of wides recorded before Aidan Walsh demonstrated his leadership qualities to pounce for a brilliant individual goal.

Additional points from Ian and Paul Walsh stretched Kanturk’s position, but Bantry weren’t pressing the panic buttons, O’Leary and Coakley obliged to reduce the leeway 2-6 to 1-7 at the break.

No doubt, the interval respite helped Kanturk to recover their composure with Paul and Ian Walsh adding points. Bantry attempted a response and took brief encouragement from a Coakley point, his effort diverted over the crossbar by Kanturk ‘keeper Ronan Cashman.

However, Kanturk always possessed a threat confirmed on a match-defining goal in the 44th minute. Ian Walsh switched the ball across the field to substitute Cian Clernon to offload superbly into the path of Lorcan McLoughlin to finish smartly for a commanding 3-9 to 1-8 position.

As the game aged, Bantry were getting little change from a disciplined Kanturk rear-guard who tackled incessantly forcing blocks and a number of turnovers. That limited Bantry to 0-3 for the second half, Kanturk might well have added to their goal tally, Darren Browne blasted off the crossbar and Alan Walsh blazed the rebound wide of the uprights.

There was a sense that Kanturk had a firm control and finished positively, John McLoughlin setting up Colin Walsh to point to ensure Kanturk’s flags were firmly aloft at the full-time whistle.

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill; T Walsh, D Browne, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh 0-2, Aidan Walsh 1-1; C Walsh 0-2, L McLoughlin 1-0, R Walsh 1-0; G Bucinskas 0-1, Alan Walsh, I Walsh 0-5 (0-1f) Subs: C Clernon for R Walsh (24 inj), J Fitzpatrick for L McLoughlin (57), L O’Keeffe for Bucinskas (60), M Healy for I Walsh (61)

BANTRY BLUES: S Murray; S Thornton 0-1, T Cronin, C O’Brien; E Minihane, B Foley, E O’Shea; S O’Leary 0-1, D McCarthy; S Keevers, K Coakley, D Murray; P Cronin 1-2, R Deane 0-1f, A Coakley 0-5 (0-2f) Subs: K Casey for D Murray (ht), D Daly for K Coakley (47), C Power for O’Shea (57)

REFEREE: A O’Connor (Ballygarvan)