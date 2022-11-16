Kanturk captain Aidan Walsh ‘happy’ with performance against Kildysart

Kanturk captain, Aidan Walsh may well have only lasted on the field till the 51st minute but the former Cork dual star’s contribution on the day went a long way to securing passage to the last four of the MIFC where his side will take on the kings of Kerry, Rathmore.

Walsh’s side dominated their Clare opponents, Kildysart, for the majority of their provincial quarter final tie to continue a winning run that sees them just two steps away from being the first club in the province to win the intermediate crown in both hurling and football.

Obviously, titles will need to wait for another day but Walsh was still pleased with the way his side performed against the Clare champions.

“I am happy with that. It was a good performance by our lads,” said the All Ireland winner.

“We didn’t know what we were coming up here to face today so we are delighted to have got the result and are now able to move on to the next stage where we will face the Kerry champions.”

While most of what happened in Cusack Park was positive for Kanturk there is no denying that the victors were off the mark early and Walsh is clear that there is work to do for his side if they are to continue on their 2022 journey.

“There in the first half we missed a lot and had a few bad wides and on another day, they could have caught us, fortunately they didn’t today but we still have a lot to work on and if we can do that over the next two weeks we could go into the next game in good shape.”

The semi-final will be against the Kerry champions with Rathmore making the short journey to take on the Duhallow men.

“It’s at home, and that will be a plus for us but we know that we will be up against it. We have two weeks to prepare for that one so we will knuckle down again for that one on Tuesday night.

“It is great to be back training. We have a great group of lads here and everyone looks forward to going training.”

Kanturk is a club that have impressed many over the last decade as they have challenged and succeeded in both codes, this year reaching senior grade in both for the first time, and while many attribute that success to the name Walsh, Aidan is clear that this is much more about the panel and not just about one family tree.

“We have great families in the club, the McLoughlins, the Brownes as well as the Walshs, but this is all about the group as a whole and how the group works together. We set targets for ourselves and try to go out every day and achieve those goals.

“We are a small club that battles on two fronts so we have to get the balance right. We have only 23 players on the panel so we try to stay injury free and fresh where we can.

"We have been focusing on football a lot in the last two months and I think you could see that there today. We weren’t expecting this [to get into the Munster championship] at the start of the year and are really looking forward to the next game, the next level.”

Despite their impressive win last Saturday, Kanturk will likely go into the next tie as underdogs however few would dare to assume that this powerhouse of a GAA club will roll over anytime soon – huge two weeks ahead for Walsh and his teammates but nothing they haven’t been through before.