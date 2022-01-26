John Meyler to co-ordinate and head up the Rebel Óg Cork U-15 hurling development squad

As former Cork hurling manager John Meyler brings Kerry club Kilmoyley to an All-Ireland Club IHC Final in Croke Park the weekend after next, the Wexford native is assured of a busy 2022 after he was appointed to co-ordinate the Rebel Óg Cork U- 15 hurling development squad.

Exciting talent has emerged at regional squad training under the watchful eye of Donal Mulcahy (Newtownshandrum), Vincent Hurley (Courcey Rovers), Pat Walsh (Midleton) and Pádraig O’Sullivan, with Meyler heading the operations.

Meanwhile, Cork GAA confirmed manager appointments for county underage teams and development squads for 2022 with optimistic hopes of adding to an impressive array of success from recent years that culminated on five All Ireland Minor and U-20 titles.

Ray O'Mahony (Éire Óg): U16 Football

The Dublin native played his club football with Kilmacud Crokes and also lined out at Minor level. Since moving to Cork, he has been actively involved with his adopted club at underage level and their intermediate/senior teams. Involved with development squads for a number of years and is currently with the Cork U-20 footballers as goalkeeping coach.

Micheál O'Sullivan (Carbery Rangers): U-15 Football

Popularly known as 'Haulie', he played a leading role in his club Carbery Rangers' rise from Junior football to Senior ranks as both player and manager, while also winning a county senior title with Carbery. His inter-county career earned a National league and Munster football championship medal in 1999 and lined out in the All-Ireland final defeat to Meath.

Kieran Murphy (Sarsfields): U-16 Hurling

A Cork senior hurler from 2003 to 2011, with All-Irelands at both minor and senior level, Kieran also has vast experience in preparing teams at adult and underage level. A key part of the Cork senior hurling management team from 2017 to 2019, he worked with the Cork U-21s and development squads in the past.

John Meyler (St Finbarr's): U-15 Hurling

Overseeing the four regional squads in 2022, he brings a huge amount of experience to this role having managed and coached at all levels of the game including the Cork Senior hurling team from 2017 to 2019. Dedicated to promoting games, he worked at development squad level with a group that progressed to an All-Ireland U-17 triumph in 2017.

Ger O'Regan (St Finbarr's): Cork U-14 Hurling

Previously coached his club team at senior level and holds first-hand experience of Cork development squad structures. Having worked with teams for several years, he coached the same group from U-14 to All-Ireland Minor success during 2021.